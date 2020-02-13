Tax Day Filing and Freebies

(--doug--)thanks to the holiday weekend, you have until midnight tonight to file your taxes.... if you owe money to the government.

The irs says as of april 7th, about 4- million fewer people had filed compared to the same time last year.

Katya guillaume spoke with some folks at a local tax preperation office today.... and has some tips on what you do this late in the game.((katya guillaume reporting))april 15th is a day most people either dread the most or look forward to...it's tax day... or like this year, it's extended to the 18th thanks to the holiday weekend.

While many stay on top of filing their taxes, there are still some who wait until the last minute.gene naddau, manager of the liberty tax service says it's not necessarily a bad thing.gene naddau/manager of liberty tax service "it's a good thing they're coming in to get them done, it'd be better if they had came in during march when we're not nearly as busy" naddau says he tries to make sure that he goes through all his clients documents to make sure he doesn't miss anything...but if they do wait til the last minute, sometimes things can be missed.

"we have more time to be personable with you and not have the pressures or rush of other people waiting."

He says there are no penalties for filing your taxes late if you are receiving money back but that may not be the case it it's the other way around.

"if you owe money, you will still have penalties and interest accumulate from the time you actually file and pay."

An that can be pretty taxing on the stress level as well....to make it easy and avoid the stress of having to gather all your paperwork at the last minute, be sure and prepare a file with all the paperwork you'll need to file your taxes and drop items in there as you get them throughout the year.

