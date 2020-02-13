West Texas Lottery Winners Share Advice

Terri jon the cantu's aren't the only west texans to win big.

After hearing the news... a previous winner plans to reach out to the cantu's offering them a little advice.

Jon our courtney fromm was able to sit down with a local millionaire whose late husband won 10 million back in the 90's.

Courtney mallory neal told me it's hard to compare 10 to 72 million but she wants the cantu family to know they can expect some exciting changes ahead.

According to emmett it was just so overwhelming at first its surreal, he didn't really think about it mallory neal says when her late husband emmett neal jr. won 10 million on a texas lotto ticket, he dreamed of what he wanted to do with a large amount of cash.

He had crazy ideas, he wanted to start an emu farm but instead neal says they decided to be smart about their spending.

If your grounded before you win the lottery, you should remain grounded after you win the lottery when he first won the lottery the biggest advice they gave him was get an attorney first, get a cpa and get an estate planner with a lump sum like that, she says to be sure you can trust the person you hire to handle it..

If you with an attorney, an estate planner or a tax accountant that you dont feel comfortable with, dont feel bad about firing them get someone else, you aren't obligated to them they are obligated to you advice she says kept their family strong and she'd pass along to other winners like the cantu family... once the newness wears off you start going into an everyday life you pretty much remain the same as you did before you just have the luxury of not having to worry about bills she says as for continuing to work..

Thats up to them.

If you feel like working after winning the lottery go ahead and work but i bet you dont why should you.

Leave that spot open for someone who needs a job and you just sit back and enjoy your money but her biggest piece of advice?

Thats what its all about, thats why you won the money have fun courtney neal says she still benefitting from her husaband's winnings and even put some aside neal says she still benefitting from her husaband's winnings and even put some aside so their family can stay comfortable in the future.

Jon that's a whole lot of money... did the neal family say what was the biggest change in their daily lives?

Courtney well she told me, just having peace of mind when it comes to knowing their kids will be taken care of.

Terri