STD Awareness

Maryland health department is offering services to help people in the area tasmin: whag's jordan lindsay has more on how they plan to spread awareness in the community.

<< jordan lindsay reporting: health officials say there has been a slight increase in sexually transmitted diseases throughout frederick county maryland... chris lane / hiv program supervisor, frederick county maryland health department "the preliminary data for 2016 show increases for chlamydia , gonorrhea, and hiv- new hiv cases increased by 71.4 percent , 12 cases in 2016."

Lindsay: that's why knowing your status is so important... officials at the frederick county maryland health department say the sooner a person knows- the faster they can receive treatment - which will also help prevent the spread of s-t-d's.

Kenneth melnick / outreach worker, frederick county maryland health department "people can get into treatment early, and avoid some of the negative health effects that can come with long term disability such as hiv.

Lindsay: although april is sexually transmitted disease awareness month, the frederick county health department says they offer support all year -round.

Kenneth melnick / outreach worker, frederick county maryland health department "unfortunately hiv is not spoken about much on tv anymore so, i'm very concerned that if it's not talked about then it will continue to spread, so we like to do out reach events, and provide testing as well as awareness."

Chris lane / hiv program supervisor, frederick county maryland health department "we have free hiv testing here , year round on tuesdays and thursday's 9:30 to 10:30 and 2 to 3:30, and you could also call in for an appointment."

Jordan lindsay stand-up: "folks here at the frederick county health department tell me that they also provide hiv treatment services , and that includes support groups.

Reporting in frederick, jordan lindsay,w hag news."

