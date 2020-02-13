Global  

Hunters

Hunters

Hunters

Hunters – Official Red Band Trailer I Prime Video Plot synopsis:Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.

And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice.

But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis' new genocidal plans.

From executive producer Jordan Peele (the creator of Us and Get Out) and created by David Weil.

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (premiere episode) starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Dylan Baker, Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Greg Austin, Catherine Tate, Tiffany Boone, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane, Kate Mulvany, Louis Ozawa Changchien release date February 21, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video)
