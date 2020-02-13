Riverdale S04E14 How to Get Away with Murder 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published Riverdale S04E14 How to Get Away with Murder Riverdale 4x14 "How to Get Away with Murder" Season 4 Episode 14 Promo Trailer - THE AFTERMATH — When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cottnd Skeet Ulrich also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#414.) Original airdate 2/26/2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this What2Vue The CW released Promotional Photos of Riverdale episode "Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away with Murder" (4.14/S0… https://t.co/Q6fVadnT6B 4 days ago