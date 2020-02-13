Global  

Riverdale S04E14 How to Get Away with Murder

Riverdale S04E14 How to Get Away with Murder

Riverdale S04E14 How to Get Away with Murder

Riverdale 4x14 "How to Get Away with Murder" Season 4 Episode 14 Promo Trailer - THE AFTERMATH — When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of.

Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cottnd Skeet Ulrich also star.

James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#414.) Original airdate 2/26/2020.
