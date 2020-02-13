Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:40s
The Green Knight Movie teaser trailer - Plot synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.

Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

Directed by David Lowery starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Sarita Choudhury, Erin Kellyman release date May 29, 2020
PsychoticDreams

Mike Bentley I just watched two trailers. The Green Knight and Iron Mask. I know everyone is going nuts of The Green Knight, but… https://t.co/z9qkDWrXFD 2 minutes ago

startattle

Startattle.com The Green Knight (2020 movie) WATCH: https://t.co/kSk9oUswgu #thegreenknight #movie #trailer #drama #fantasy… https://t.co/IOmmeH4Y5D 3 minutes ago

REDPLANETFILMS

RPF & RPG RT @BDisgusting: [Trailer] A24 and ‘A Ghost Story’ Director Conjure Up an Ax-Wielding Giant in Dark Fantasy ‘The Green Knight’ https://t.co… 5 minutes ago

emberhadad

warlock evil king @chalcoyong i'm hoping that (a) the movie is good in which case we profit (b) if the movie is bad this makes ppl mo… https://t.co/zrTxumk9MA 5 minutes ago

miccaeli

✍️ in my brain movie the green church where the knight and gawain meet looks like the church where that guy did the ba… https://t.co/8Wfi2Rpvl3 9 minutes ago

trash_president

Jocelyne S. 🐸☕️ The best thing about Sir Gawain and the Green Knight getting a movie adaption is that ima be able to make my dumb G… https://t.co/vyOQQff5BY 13 minutes ago

magencubed

The Daddy Appropriator Rides Again Finally saw The Green Knight trailer and thought wow this movie is laser targeted on me specifically 13 minutes ago

KrisArmstrong1

Kris Abides Hmmm? omg, a Green Knight movie’s been made. Mind your head & accept no lingerie 🤭 https://t.co/zfdV4absr6 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer [Video]'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer

'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer 'The Green Knight' is the sixth movie from director David Lowery, who also wrote the film's screenplay. The medieval fantasy is an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:40Published

The Green Knight - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]The Green Knight - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for The Green Knight starring Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander and Sean Harris! Release Date: May 29, 2020 The Green..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:26Published

