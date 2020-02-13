Global  

Chocolate Covered StrawberriesBonnes Fraises
Chocolate Covered Strawberries

It's perfect for chocowhat can we do to makeies.

An impact in our community?

We can share our knowledge, be




Tweets about this

kimtaehyung_vea

Veα⁷ RT @milktpapi: chocolate covered strawberries 😳🍫🍓 https://t.co/jJ9rkoCy9g 2 seconds ago

Janeth27XO

janeth RT @illuminaughty_7: my fav thing about VDAY is definitely chocolate covered strawberries 🤤 3 seconds ago

Alex19Jorge

Jorge RT @40SANDSHORTIEZ: chocolate covered strawberries😋 >> https://t.co/qu7w87t7ov 5 seconds ago

Verenzothehart

VerenzoTheHart Woke up to a beautiful vase of flowers, a small pile of amazing chocolates, chocolate covered strawberries and 3 ad… https://t.co/SEY2pNOdQ5 6 seconds ago

itsai18

A Wow yall be rly out here recieving chocolate covered strawberries? Cant relate 😭😩 9 seconds ago

liliacsandoval

LILIA GONZALEZ I’m making myself chocolate covered strawberries ❣️ happy Valentine’s Day everybody 12 seconds ago

Miami_Eatz

ᗰIᗩᗰI EᗩTᘔ RT @bluebrickell: ❤️Happy Valentine’s Day 🏹 Wine & Dine with us! 🍓Complimentary chocolate covered strawberries with Champagne bottle purcha… 13 seconds ago

