Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pittsburg High School Students Prepare for Trip to DC

Pittsburg High School Students Prepare for Trip to DC

Video Credit: KOZL - Published < > Embed
Pittsburg High School Students Prepare for Trip to DC

Pittsburg High School Students Prepare for Trip to DC

The students and their advisor are invited to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner as guests of The Huffington Post.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pittsburg High School Students Prepare for Trip to DC

Next year.

Jennifer: six pittsburg, kansas high school students will be honored for their investigative journalism skills.

The students gained national attention earlier this year for uncovering information that caused amy robertson to resign as pittsburg high school principal before even starting the job.

The students will be attending the white house correspondent's dinner in washington, d-c, courtesy of the huffington post.

They say... it's been a whirlwind experience since the story first made national headlines a few weeks ago, leading to interviews from news outlets across the nation, and letters of support from all over.

High school junior maddie badden, one of the first student journalists to work on the story, says... the trip is a great honor, and she's looking forward to meeting some of the biggest names in the profession.

Maddie badden, pittsburg hs junior "i think, definitely, you know, the dinner, and just being in the same room as so many other accomplished journalists, and you know, just dressing up, getting all fancy, and just having a fun time."

Jennifer: the students



Recent related news from verified sources

Mumbai: Thane school shares notes 15 hours before exam

The authorities of Thane's Universal High School and parents are at loggerheads over the institute...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Psychiatrist shares how to talk about suicide with kids [Video]Psychiatrist shares how to talk about suicide with kids

A Carilion doctor says suicide is the number three cause of death for high school students

Credit: WDBJPublished

Schuylkill Students Honored [Video]Schuylkill Students Honored

High School students were recognized today for their work protecting the Schuylkill River.

Credit: WBREPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.