Pittsburg High School Students Prepare for Trip to DC

Next year.

Jennifer: six pittsburg, kansas high school students will be honored for their investigative journalism skills.

The students gained national attention earlier this year for uncovering information that caused amy robertson to resign as pittsburg high school principal before even starting the job.

The students will be attending the white house correspondent's dinner in washington, d-c, courtesy of the huffington post.

They say... it's been a whirlwind experience since the story first made national headlines a few weeks ago, leading to interviews from news outlets across the nation, and letters of support from all over.

High school junior maddie badden, one of the first student journalists to work on the story, says... the trip is a great honor, and she's looking forward to meeting some of the biggest names in the profession.

Maddie badden, pittsburg hs junior "i think, definitely, you know, the dinner, and just being in the same room as so many other accomplished journalists, and you know, just dressing up, getting all fancy, and just having a fun time."

Jennifer: the students