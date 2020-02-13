Global  

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Temporarily Blocks Remaining Ex

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Temporarily Blocks Remaining Ex

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Temporarily Blocks Remaining Ex

Pulaski County, Ark.

Circuit Judge Alice Gray has issued a restraining order on the states lethal injection drug blocking the remaining five executions.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Temporarily Blocks Remaining Ex

Will hear.

Jennifer: both executions set for tomorrow in arkansas--- have been halted.

In a 4 to 3 ruling, the arkansas supreme court found that "stacey johnson" should be allowed to prove his innocence based on more d-n-a testing.

He was found guilty of killing a 25-year old mother of two in 19-93.

The state supreme court has now ordered a new hearing in a lower court to hear johnson's claims. senator tom cotton said today... he thinks the executions need to get back on track.

Sen.

Tom cotton, (r) arkansas:"that's what these men facing the death penalty committed, that's why a jury of their peers sentenced them to death decades ago and i strongly support governor hutchinson's efforts to carry out those sentences in a timely and orderly fashion something that should have happened years ago to deliver justice to the families of these victims."

Jennifer: the execution of ledell lee, the second man set to be put to death thursday night, was also halted.

This comes, after a pulaski county judge issued a restraining order on the state's lethal injection drug, blocking the remaining




