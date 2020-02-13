Pulaski County Circuit Judge Temporarily Blocks Remaining Ex

Will hear.

Jennifer: both executions set for tomorrow in arkansas--- have been halted.

In a 4 to 3 ruling, the arkansas supreme court found that "stacey johnson" should be allowed to prove his innocence based on more d-n-a testing.

He was found guilty of killing a 25-year old mother of two in 19-93.

The state supreme court has now ordered a new hearing in a lower court to hear johnson's claims. senator tom cotton said today... he thinks the executions need to get back on track.

Sen.

Tom cotton, (r) arkansas:"that's what these men facing the death penalty committed, that's why a jury of their peers sentenced them to death decades ago and i strongly support governor hutchinson's efforts to carry out those sentences in a timely and orderly fashion something that should have happened years ago to deliver justice to the families of these victims."

Jennifer: the execution of ledell lee, the second man set to be put to death thursday night, was also halted.

This comes, after a pulaski county judge issued a restraining order on the state's lethal injection drug, blocking the remaining