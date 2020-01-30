Johnson Execution Put on Hold

Stacey johnson was one of two inmates scheduled to be put to death tomorrow night at the cummins unit in grady.

But the path to execute johnson has gotten much more complicated.

In addition to the t- r-o on the lethal injection drug... the arkansas supreme court has also issued a stay of execution for johnson -- to allow for more d-n-a testing from his original murder trial.

For all intents and purposes... that testing can not be completed before arkansas' lethal injection drugs pass their expiration date.

But an appeal has been filed with the u-s supreme court... which could overturn johnson's stay of execution.

((hilary)) 52-year-old, ledell lee is