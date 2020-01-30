Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Johnson Execution Put on Hold

Johnson Execution Put on Hold

Video Credit: KFTA - Published < > Embed
Johnson Execution Put on HoldJohnson Execution Put on Hold
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Johnson Execution Put on Hold

Stacey johnson was one of two inmates scheduled to be put to death tomorrow night at the cummins unit in grady.

But the path to execute johnson has gotten much more complicated.

In addition to the t- r-o on the lethal injection drug... the arkansas supreme court has also issued a stay of execution for johnson -- to allow for more d-n-a testing from his original murder trial.

For all intents and purposes... that testing can not be completed before arkansas' lethal injection drugs pass their expiration date.

But an appeal has been filed with the u-s supreme court... which could overturn johnson's stay of execution.

((hilary)) 52-year-old, ledell lee is




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes [Video]Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes

MAN OPENS FIRE AT JAMIA PROTEST, OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM MODI MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:07Published

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News [Video]Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.