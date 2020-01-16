Well known sports story teller releases latest book

Tellers in america lives in henderson.

Jerry izenberg has been telling sports stories for more then 60 years.

He's attended 50 kentucky derby's and every single super bowl ever played.

His stories have appeared in 43 newspapers around the country... he's written 13 books... and his latest might be his most powerful.

((chris maathuis)) jerry was born to jewish immigrants in 1930..

His dad loved boxing... izenberg was 8 when joe louis fought max schmeling..

He remembers their 1938 rematch and his father listening to the fight on radio, while throwing punches into the air.

His love of boxing was born that day and has never faded.

Maybe that's why his new book, once there where giants, holds a special place on his shelve.

Because 'once' the heavyweights dominated all sports.

Jerry izenberg/author; "there will never be another moment like that another era like this, 37 years, but marciano johnson, louis, and lennox lewis, none of em are in that book, because they weren't , even though lennox touched at the end of it, he didnt' have enough people to fight and that goes for joe louis.

((chris maathuis)) the book covers heavyweights' from 1962 through 97.

The stories on the pages are priceless.

The thilla in manila or the rumble in the jungle.

Jerry izenberg/author; "we have an african rain storm... if they'd have the rain an hour before there's no fight... have to wright now i can' move..it was pouring ..

We finally get a ride back..

I want to make my follow better then the game stories... i'm going to go look for him... said if we find him he'll be by the river... there he is... he doesn't see us... and suddenly he throws his arms in the air in the rocky pose.... he sees us walks up and before we can say anything... he says..

Listen... if i told you what tongiht meant to me you wouldn't understand..

But i'll tell you this is the most important moment in my life."

((chris maathuis)) izenberg was friends with ali for 50 years... he's seen it all... the stage never grew dark with muhammad in the spotlight.

Jerry izenberg/author; "he was always evolving..

He didn't mature like you and i did... he evolved into another person, another person."

((chris maathuis)) on all those glorious fights from the past..

His his memories are solid gold and now written on the pages of this book about a sport that's lost its greatest giants.

Jerry izenberg/author;"when i was a kid, who was the badest man on the planet it was dillenger... it was the heavyweight champion of the world."

((chris maathuis)) if you'd like to hear more about some great boxing stories or even talk boxing and meet jerry izenberg and ernie shavers... jerry is holding a book signing this friday at barnes and noble off stephanie from 5 to 7 pm.

