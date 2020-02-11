'Vegas Dave' enters not guilty plea in federal court

Wind "vegas dave"...a prolific gambler with a history of winning big.

But to federal prosecutors, dave oancea is a criminal...someo ne using false social security numbers to get around the system.

Today, he made his first court apperance, and 8 news now reporter john langeler was there.

((john langeler)) >> we're outside the clark county detention center because not long after oancea entered his not guilty plea in federal court... he was arrested.

The twist was unexpected.

>> ((john langeler)) two days ago, "vegas dave" oancea was as brash as ever.

He posted this video on twitter, dropping on piles of cash at a bank.

People trying to bring him down aren't haters, he says, they're fans.

Today, oancea was in court.

No haters here...just federal prosecutors.

He walked into the courthouse to face 20 felony charges related to his well-known sports gambling.

Oancea is also known as "vegas dave", someone who has won and lost millions of dollars betting on games.

And he's never been shy about it.

Last week, federal prosecutors accused him of using fake or different social security numbers on more than 170 large transactions.

((4:00 - paul padda/attorney "i think the government's actions here are definitely vindictive."

)) ((john langeler)) paul padda and tom pitaro are oancea's defense attorneys.

((3:21 - tom pitaro/attorney "it's clear from what's happened here, is that, there's no allegation that he hasn't been beating the casinos with his betting."

)) ((john langeler)) everything inside court went according to plan.

Oancea pleaded not guilty.

Conditions were placed on his release...and he was planning to talk with us outside.

Unexpectedly, according to his attorneys, oancea was arrested by metro police while being processed by the u.s. marshals.

He had a warrant against him for domestic battery.

((3:04 - pitaro "i've been doing this forty years.

I don't think i've ever seen such pettiness as that sort of a move."

)) >> ((john langeler) ) the federal judge is allowing oancea to continue his gambling business, as long as he uses a legitimate social security number.

His trial is expected to start in june.

Reporting live, john langeler, 8 news now.

