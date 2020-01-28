Family of shooting spree victim speaks out

Ex-wife "even when he was having his hard times, he would help others, he always had his door open to many people" stef: the family of "mark gassett", one of the three victims, devastated today.

They say he was volunteering in the area when he was gunned down... near fulton and nevada.

[a16]mark gassett victim-mon angelica: the family told me "mark" was a man who loved fishing... and crafting wood.

"mark's" step-sister says he's the one who always made everyone laugh... and we will be missed.

A small makeshift memorial sits right where 37- year-old mark gassett was shot and killed, tuesday.

Sot/ stephanie rodriguez/ step-sister "it was a bad dream, it just felt like a horrible dream, that it was my brother."

Stephanie rodriguez, mark's step sister, sits with her brother's family still in shock.

Sot/ stephanie rodriguez "my heart breaks for my nephews."

Mark's two sons, layten, 9 and troy 14, says they loved hanging out and talking with their dad.

Sot/ layten gassett & troy gassett/ mark gassett's sons "we were sitting on the couch together and talking about computers, me and him always had the love for technology."

Mark's ex-wife says even though they were divorced they remained on good terms. sot/ lisa gassett/ ex-wife "mark was a wonderful person and very loving, he was a wonderful dad to these boys."

The family says mark may had fallen on hard times but he was slowly getting back on track.

They say he was volunteering and part of different organizations in the downtown area.

They say he was carrying grocries and doing a volunteer job when he was gunned down.

Sot/ lisa gassett "he was the kind that would do anything for anybody, he was the kind that would give you the shirt off his back."

The family says they are saddened by the violence.

They say these kinds of racially fueled attacks need to stop.

Sot "we're all the same people under our skin no matter the color we are, everyone has family and they need their loved ones."

