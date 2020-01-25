Mesa Pitchers Keep ERA's Low and GPA's High 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KREX - Published Mesa Pitchers Keep ERA's Low and GPA's High Mesa Pitchers Keep ERA's Low and GPA's High 0

Rankings come out next week... there's no doubt kyle leahy has proven himself time and time again on the mound this season-- he leads the rmac in wins and era... but the mavs ace also boasts a pretty impressive gpa... leahy was named the 20-17 rmac academic player of the year... the sophomore holds a four point-oh grade point average in kinesiology all while holding down an rmac best point nine zero era on the mound... leahy's won eight games recording 55 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched... and a few other mavs made the all academic first team this year... senior pj gonzalez and sophomore bligh madris both majoring in kinesiology... and senior kyle and another mavericks ace is taking in the honor on the softball side... mckenzie surface has been dominating from the circle all season so it may come as no surprise she's dominated in the classroom as well... surface is the rmac softball academic player of the year... her gpa is three point nine as a psychology major... she leads the rmac in earned run average at two - point - zero and strikeouts with 134.... juniors brooke hodgson and kaila jacobi also join surface on the all academic





