Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man in car with machete arrested after Bethlehem standoff

Man in car with machete arrested after Bethlehem standoff

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Man in car with machete arrested after Bethlehem standoffMan in car with machete arrested after Bethlehem standoff
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man in car with machete arrested after Bethlehem standoff

For stinger> >>>eve russo: a swat team was called out to bethlehem earlier this morning.

Details are still scarce...but we do know the incident took place in the early morning hours in the area of fourth and filmore streets.

A man was reportedly holed up inside of his car with a machete.

There are reports that he may have previously been involved in a burglary...but police have not confirmed that yet.

The man is now in custody.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available...here on 69 news and on our




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dianalward

DianaSez Vote Trump 2020 and Help Save Our Rights! A 30-year-old Islamic convert who was arrested after brandishing a machete over the weekend is said to have quarrel… https://t.co/3uYkCaxrGM 6 hours ago

FullMagazineUS

FullMagazine❌ 30-year-old Islamic convert brandishing machete demands to marry 11-year-old girl -https://t.co/vnuTit8MmF - “A… https://t.co/flJgAB8NHS 20 hours ago

JJcccART

J⃒ʝᏟ₡₡ C⃟ꂦꋪꂦղҽԵ🐝 #deportirgovernmentchildren my step son was deported back to Uganda after being arrested for a crime he had nothing… https://t.co/pW0uv3KDjd 2 days ago

ImNoSaint1

God & Guns 🇺🇸 RT @swebs: A 30-year-old Islamic convert who was arrested after brandishing a machete over the weekend is said to have quarrelled with a ne… 2 days ago

swebs

swebs A 30-year-old Islamic convert who was arrested after brandishing a machete over the weekend is said to have quarrel… https://t.co/AkIwH4CIhi 2 days ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland A man has been arrested after allegedly charging at police with a machete, forcing an officer to fire his gun.… https://t.co/QvowkSgLtJ 4 days ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast A man has been arrested after allegedly charging at police with a machete, forcing an officer to fire his gun.… https://t.co/ItXJUQz6fY 4 days ago

theBaysideNews

Bayside News A man has been arrested after he allegedly rushed at police with what was reported to be a machete in Frankston las… https://t.co/CUWev9G9Nv 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Machete-wielding teen arrested, APD says [Video]Machete-wielding teen arrested, APD says

Police say they arrested a man who pulled out a machete at a northeast Albuquerque grocery store, an incident that prompted the violent crimes call where an APD vehicle collided with a civilian..

Credit: KOB Albuquerque, NMPublished

Detectives Arrest Man After Bank Robbery [Video]Detectives Arrest Man After Bank Robbery

Anne Arundel County police arrested a man in connection with a SunTrust Bank robbery in Severna Park that happened earlier this week.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.