Man in car with machete arrested after Bethlehem standoff

For stinger> >>>eve russo: a swat team was called out to bethlehem earlier this morning.

Details are still scarce...but we do know the incident took place in the early morning hours in the area of fourth and filmore streets.

A man was reportedly holed up inside of his car with a machete.

There are reports that he may have previously been involved in a burglary...but police have not confirmed that yet.

The man is now in custody.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available...here on 69 news and on our