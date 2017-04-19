Sports Wednesday April 19th, 2017

Wnba bound erica mccall is taking her ball and her nike contract to indiana tomorrow morning... she told me she's leaving at 5am to get set for training camp and get all set up in her new place.... this evening at firestone grill on california avenue... manager corey billingsley and his staff had an area for mccall to sign autographs and her team usa jersey will be hung on the wall.... camp will begin april 23rd and preseason games will begin april 29th.... for the 17th pick of the wnba draft last thursday night by the indiana fever.... more from mccall who will be wearing number 22 in the wnba deuce-deuce on the loose he dad's greg mccall's number when he played at csub... number 24 tamika catchings jersey number to be retired.... "god has shown me how beautiful his blessings can be just the transformation from high school to now its been crazy really all this in support of bakersfield you can see behind me all the love that comes with it and their support has carried me throughout my whole basketball journey i look forward to seeing a lot more of that support in my next next journey as nap town as you call it."

The season for the fever will begin may 14th sunday at seattle... nick: condors ended their season on saturday night with an amazing 3-2 ot win against san jose.... now some of the players are heading to the big club to help the edmonton oilers push in the nhl playoffs.... mark fayne...joey laleggia....ant on lander....d jordan oesterle.... edmonton hosts san jose in game 5 of their first round series thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Pt on nbcsn.

The four recalled join d griffin reinhart and g nick ellis who were recalled earlier in the week.

In addition to those six, there are nine former condors on the oilers roster including winger zack kassian who has two game-winning goals in the series..... bchs baseball got it done in south sequoia league play tonight winning 9-3.... and wasco beat their rivals shafter 19-2... they are now 18-2 on te season they will host bchs on friday at 6pm... tigers beat bchs last month 8-5... tigers are 6-0 in league... eagles are 5- 1.... softball action in swyl..

Frontier won 12-2 over bhs.... alyssa fisher...kylee unruh....and tori craley all with three hits for the titans...craley also drove in four runs.... stockdale and liberty great game tonight mustangs win 3-1... they are now 18-0 on the season....they will host liberty again on friday at 4pm....stockdal e 8-0... patriots are 6-2 in swyl play.... nick: the nba second season is playing is starting to take shape... the only surprise to this point is that the boston celtics are down 0-2 against the chicago bulls and the c's had the homecourt advantage in that series... but in the west... the warriors are on cruise control so far.... the baby face assasin stef curry.... 1st qtr... curry stealing like the irs.... and then insult to injury step- back... trey bien he lead the warriors with 19... still in the 1st... klay thompson tough turnaround from the ft line knockdown... he had 16.... this one was a rout.... they lead 2- 0.... game three at portland on friday at 7:30pm..... 14th game warriors have won this season by 25 plus points.... nick: thunder at rockets... game two.... westbrook doing work work... open court.... he's a blur... he went for 51 pts.... 10 boards and 13 dimes.... 4th qtr late... patrick beverly in the corner wide open... that's wet... he poured in 15..

