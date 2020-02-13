A pair of CSI guards decide their future

2 2 2 that moment finally came for college of southern idaho point guard, deishuan booker.

after nine offers, booker committed today to long beach state.

booker told me he's currently on his way back.

he felt an instant connection and is excited to play for coach dan monson, the winningest coach in school history.

he also added this statement, "on top of that it is a platform to showcase my talents because they have one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country everywhere.

I like to shake up the norm and beat odds."

the six four sophomore finished the season averaging 9.2 points and 4.3 assists per game.

the gazettes boast nine nc-aa tournament appearances.

but this year they fell to u-c irvine in the semi-final round of the big west tournament.

meanwhile, teammate josiah barsh will play for his third college in just as many years.

and the next stop, is playing for his big brother at southeastern university in florida.

r-jay just finished his fifth year coaching the fire.

barsh announced the news via twitter earlier this week.

the youngest of seven boys grew up in tacoma, washington and played his freshman year at williston state in north dakota.

after the coach left, so did barsh.

csi's reputation attracted him to call twin falls his home for a year.

barsh averaged eight point four points per game for csi and scored a season-high 23 against impact academy.

and not only will he reunite with one brother, but two... it's also going to be fun playing with my older brother isaac who's going to be a senior...my mentor has been all my brothers really, i get a lot of information out of them and live off of that.

When i was younger, my brothers were always in college, rj left when i was young to coach, i haven't seen him in a long time.

2 the