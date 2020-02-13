NBC Montana Sports 4-20-17

In indianapolis... those legion baseball is back in action across the treasure state as teams begin their journeys towards a state title at the end of july... in the garden city... it's been a perfect start so far for the missoula mavericks... opening day for the mavs double 'a' ball club came last saturday when they hosted the great falls chargers in a double- header... missoula won both games... scoring a combined 16 runs... next up was a home contest against the mission valley mariners on tuesday... another non conference game that the mavericks offense would score plenty of runs with a final tally of 12-2 for the win... we talked to the team to find out how they're feeling about some early success to the season as their focus now turns towards an upcoming 5- game road stint... "it was nice to get the game feeling under your belt.

Get a couple wins and just get the game speed, because obviously practice is not game speed, it's close to it, but it's still not the game feeling and once you play a couple games, you start to feel good again."

"we are, as of right now i just say improving just as a team playing together.

This is a whole new squad.

We've got just only 6 or 7 returners.

So just getting to know each other this first month.

This first 20 games.just getting to know the feel of each other and how we play together, so just trying to find our team identity and that's important in the beginning of the season."

In prep softball action from kalispell today we had crosstown rivals flathead and glacier squaring off... these two teams combined to score ten runs in just the first inning but flathead's offense cooled down after that... glacier goes on to win it 18-8 your final score... alivia atlee hit a walk-off grand slam to end things in the 6th inning... these teams were scheduled to play a double-header but the second game was rained out...