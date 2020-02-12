South Dakota group petitions for marijuana measures on 2018

Global  

New Approach South Dakota has gotten the 'go-ahead' from the South Dakota Secretary of State to start signing petitions for the 2018 ballot.
March 6.

Kota territory news>> today's date, 4-20, is well known in pop culture as ?weed day?

And usually used as an opportunity to protest marijuana laws.

Kota territory news>> while we didn't hear of any protests in south dakota, one group ?is trying to get some measures concerning cannabis on the 2018 ballot.

"new approach south dakota" is working hard to get two measures passed... one for recreational use of marijuana, one for medical use.

And supporters are passionate about changing the law.

Angie albonico new approach south dakota>> "we have thousands of south dakotans who suffer from debilitating conditions.

That is our number one goal, we want to help patients of south dakota.

Number 2- we need recreation for tax money.

Our state needs taxes."

(:14) mp>> today, a washington d.c.

Based cannabis club attempted to pass out free joints to members of congress and their staff... seven of the activists were arrested.




