Forum for District 7

That district covers a large part of the east side and lower valley..

Newschannel9's estefania seyffert is in studio with more on tonight's forum.

Stef?

Estefania: well it was a very lively forum... both candidates addressing issues not only for district 7 but for the entire city.

Faran: " why should district 7 reelect mrs limon?

Limon: ' district 7 has for the first time in over 8 years prior to that had a real voice.

Estef: district 7's current representative lily limon...being challenged for the seat that will oversee a large portion of east el paso and the lower valley.

Faran: " why should district 7 vote for henry rivera?

Henry: " district 7 needs a representation, it does, i'm sad to say ms limon has spent a lot of time at the downtown area.

Estef: a very lively forum between the two candidates who discussed topics from the revitalization of district 7 to the downtown arena.

Henry: " to bring back business, first of all you have to present yourself as a functioning council all together."

Estef: henry rivera...an el paso police officer..

Says he feels the district has been neglected... the reason he has decided to run..

But rep.

Limon says...that's not the case.

Limon: "i always joke that it's always another district so we're really looking with our o seeh we can do to fill in some of those blighted areas."

Estefania: also brought up tonight..the investigation rep limon is currently involved in with the texas rangers for a possible violation of the texas open meetings act..

