Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Forum for District 7

Forum for District 7

Video Credit: KTSM - Published < > Embed
Forum for District 7Forum for District 7
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Forum for District 7

I'm don guevara.

Faran: and i'm faran fronczak.

That district covers a large part of the east side and lower valley..

Newschannel9's estefania seyffert is in studio with more on tonight's forum.

Stef?

Estefania: well it was a very lively forum... both candidates addressing issues not only for district 7 but for the entire city.

Faran: " why should district 7 reelect mrs limon?

Limon: ' district 7 has for the first time in over 8 years prior to that had a real voice.

Estef: district 7's current representative lily limon...being challenged for the seat that will oversee a large portion of east el paso and the lower valley.

Faran: " why should district 7 vote for henry rivera?

Henry: " district 7 needs a representation, it does, i'm sad to say ms limon has spent a lot of time at the downtown area.

Estef: a very lively forum between the two candidates who discussed topics from the revitalization of district 7 to the downtown arena.

Henry: " to bring back business, first of all you have to present yourself as a functioning council all together."

Estef: henry rivera...an el paso police officer..

Says he feels the district has been neglected... the reason he has decided to run..

But rep.

Limon says...that's not the case.

Limon: "i always joke that it's always another district so we're really looking with our o seeh we can do to fill in some of those blighted areas."

Tef: a thosesues...span ..all t yowntown..to theena.n: g people disaced but if u ent as .

That prove th a primeoice."tefy ting in favoof theena being atd tef: suggesting insad to build it at cohen stadium in north east el paso.

Estefania: also brought up tonight..the investigation rep limon is currently involved in with the texas rangers for a possible violation of the texas open meetings act..

You can watch the forum on our facebook ktsm el paso proud.

Don, faran?

Faran:




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FairDisPAChestr

FairDistrictsPAChester RT @FairDistrictsPA: #Gerrymandering allows 1 party to draw district maps to benefit themselves. PA in the top 5 most gerrymandered states… 11 seconds ago

IntlDwtnAssoc

Int'l Downtown Assoc Tom Insel, M.D., Special Advisor to Governor Newsom on Mental Health & Chair of the Steinberg Institute, will be a… https://t.co/OAX7z0ZQKa 5 minutes ago

WeAreAmherstNY

We Are Amherst RT @AmherstTimes: You’re Invited: Free Candidates Forum & Straw Poll for the 61st NYS Senate District https://t.co/vpvwm4chLj @JoanElizSeam… 8 minutes ago

mariluna329

lamujermari RT @cenkuygur: More tickets just released, get yours ASAP before they're gone! https://t.co/dV4L72tbYc 10 minutes ago

sybilgrant

sybil grant RT @AllianceforBMOC: This Saturday 2/15 from 3-5 pm at Chuco's Justice Center! The Youth Justice Candidate Forum for L.A. District Attorn… 10 minutes ago

NickGibsonWGXA

Nick Gibson HAPPENING NOW: Bibb county Sheriff David Davis speaks at Comissoner Valerie Wynn’s District one town hall forum.… https://t.co/VLATIUMduN 21 minutes ago

mylascview

K Wright Academic Senate President asks the first question. Also makes important statement that this forum was scheduled at… https://t.co/yzBFcIjNAw 21 minutes ago

lclambeck

linda lambeck Testani tells budget forum he is personally opposed to charging districts tuition for inter district magnet schools… https://t.co/YCYXbr5ZWW 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LASD Shuts Down Palmdale Candidate Forum, CAIR-LA Calls For Hate Crime Investigation [Video]LASD Shuts Down Palmdale Candidate Forum, CAIR-LA Calls For Hate Crime Investigation

The meeting started out as an educational candidate forum for the 25th Congressional District — former Rep. Katie Hill's seat — but quickly turned into a shouting match.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:28Published

Parents voices heard at school district forum [Video]Parents voices heard at school district forum

The Bibb County School District wants to give students the tools for success and their parents too. Wednesday morning the school...

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.