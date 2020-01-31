Forum for District 7

I'm don guevara.
Faran: and i'm faran fronczak.
That district covers a large part of the east side and lower valley..
Newschannel9's estefania seyffert is in studio with more on tonight's forum.
Stef?
Estefania: well it was a very lively forum... both candidates addressing issues not only for district 7 but for the entire city.
Faran: " why should district 7 reelect mrs limon?
Limon: ' district 7 has for the first time in over 8 years prior to that had a real voice.
Estef: district 7's current representative lily limon...being challenged for the seat that will oversee a large portion of east el paso and the lower valley.
Faran: " why should district 7 vote for henry rivera?
Henry: " district 7 needs a representation, it does, i'm sad to say ms limon has spent a lot of time at the downtown area.
Estef: a very lively forum between the two candidates who discussed topics from the revitalization of district 7 to the downtown arena.
Henry: " to bring back business, first of all you have to present yourself as a functioning council all together."
Estef: henry rivera...an el paso police officer..
Says he feels the district has been neglected... the reason he has decided to run..
But rep.
Limon says...that's not the case.
Limon: "i always joke that it's always another district so we're really looking with our o seeh we can do to fill in some of those blighted areas."
Tef: a thosesues...span ..all t yowntown..to theena.n: g people disaced but if u ent as .
That prove th a primeoice."tefy ting in favoof theena being atd tef: suggesting insad to build it at cohen stadium in north east el paso.
Estefania: also brought up tonight..the investigation rep limon is currently involved in with the texas rangers for a possible violation of the texas open meetings act..
You can watch the forum on our facebook ktsm el paso proud.
Don, faran?
Faran: