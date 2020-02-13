Eupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff Baseball 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Eupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff Baseball Eupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff Baseball 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Eupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff Baseball To eupora now.. Senior night for the eagles... facing o'bannon in game 2.. Won first game 15-1.. Early on.. Tanner knight gets the strike out for the eagles.. Btm 1st now.. Tied at 1.. 2 runners on for connor hood... hood hits a deep ball to center to fly out... knight tags from third to score.. Later on.. Leading 3-1.. Bases loaded.. Cade farley rips a liner up the middle for a base hit... brett may scores.. Along with dustin cabaniss.. That extends lead to 5-1.. Eupora rolls in game two.. 18-1.. Over o'bannan to advance to





