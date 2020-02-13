Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff Baseball

Eupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff Baseball

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Eupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff BaseballEupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff Baseball
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Eupora Cruises Past O'Bannon in Playoff Baseball

To eupora now..

Senior night for the eagles... facing o'bannon in game 2..

Won first game 15-1..

Early on..

Tanner knight gets the strike out for the eagles..

Btm 1st now..

Tied at 1..

2 runners on for connor hood... hood hits a deep ball to center to fly out... knight tags from third to score..

Later on..

Leading 3-1..

Bases loaded..

Cade farley rips a liner up the middle for a base hit... brett may scores..

Along with dustin cabaniss..

That extends lead to 5-1..

Eupora rolls in game two..

18-1..

Over o'bannan to advance to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.