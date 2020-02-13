LUPE Responds to DREAMer’s Deportation

New details... tonight, a case involving a man deported despite being a daca recipient is catching the attention of local immigrant rights groups.

Those groups are now taking action in the wake of the dreamer's deportation.

Juan manuel montes is now in mexico since being deported after his arrest near san diego, california.

He was a recipient of the deferred action for childhood arrivals program - a program which allows certain people who came to the united states as kids to request consideration of deferred action for two years.

The department of homeland security says montes was arrested and deported for leaving and re- entering the united states without permission - a violation of the daca program.

His detention and deportation has the attention of immigrant rights group lupe - who offers assistance to people interested in signing up for the program.

The department of homeland security says prior to his removal, montes was entitled to be in the u.s. until early next year under daca.

John michael torres is with la union del pueblo entero.

He says moves like this are frightening to people who legally signed up for the program.

John michael torresla union del pueblo entero - "until we get some for-sure assurance from the administration that dreamers are protected and will be protected, this is yet another example of how really anybody is fair game to this new administration and that their security in this country, their ability to stay with their family and to continue building their life for themselves is at risk."

Back in february, president trump announced that his administration would not target the hundreds of thousands of dreamers living in the u-s.

Torres says he's spoken with many daca recipients who still feel nervous moving forward.

John michael torresla union del pueblo entero - "we are asking people to start to prepare a plan.

We're helping people to prepare that plan by looking at the different documents that they need to put together in order to show that they've been here since the date when they arrived in the country.

The different documents that show their character, the types of assets that they have."

Torres says he and others at lupe will continue to help any daca recipient who has questions find the answers they need.

Juan manuel montes remains in mexico tonight.

In the meantime, he is now suing the u-s for access to records related to his deportation.

His case will soon be heard in a southern california courtroom.

