SFU takes down Sacred Heart, 3-1

Season, the red flash return to the eiva tournament as they face sacred heart... saint francis won the first set pioneers' michael comens tricking the red flash defense for the point but there was bit of miscommunication here as stephen braswell gets the service point next, daniel ford sets up jeff hogan for the kill as the crowd brace for their lives ford keeps up the heavy hitting with the ace.

The red flash win and move on to the championship, winning three sets




