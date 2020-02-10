Job Fair 10pm

Global  

Looking to make a buck or two this summer..

Came out in droves for a job fair today.

It was geared toward helping teens network with potential employers.

Paris ward, with the wichita falls housing authority, says 284- people came to check out job opportunities on east wichita street.

(rashad green - hirschi high school junior) "i feel like it brings everybody closer together.

Alot of people came and i haven't seen people in a long time when i came to a job fair.

Its just exciting."

Darrellward says she talked with wfisd assistant superintendent peter griffiths tonight.... and that the district may allow them to host the event at a school next time around-- since so many job seekers showed up this year.

(--darrell--)many people



