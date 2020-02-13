Have the entire trial wrapped up by next week.

In the coming months, many teens and young adults from the southern tier will be shipping off to basic training, as they begin careers in the u-s army.

Tonight, those future soldiers were honored at an inaugural event which organizers hope to hold every year, in order to give a proper send off for those about to serve our country.

Sgt.

Chris cansdale: "what we're doing essentially is we wanted to give our appreciation back to the future soldiers and their family members."

Organized by those who helped recruit them in the u-s army, dozens of future soldiers and their families attended the inaugural future soldier recognition dinner.

For some, the event may have been nothing more than just dinner.

But for the recruits, it's meant to be something much more than a free meal.

Sgt.

Chris cansdale: "the dinner here tonight is all about the future soldiers, saying thank you,' and let them know the decision they made is a good decision and we're here to support them, their families are here to support them, as well as their community, educators, and so on."

Some of the future soldiers at the event hadn't yet graduated high school, but knew what they wanted to.

Trevor felenchak: "i decided to join because i feel like i could get a really good trade out of it.

And after i'm done with the military, for however long i want to be in for, that i can get a get a good career in the civilian world."

But others had already graduated high school, and found college just wasn't for them.

Aric brown: "it wasn't really for me, so definitely chose the military as my route and i got the job i wanted, so i'm excited."

The recruits 18 news spoke with said they weren't phased by the current events of the world.

Instead, they're just eager to serve their country.

Kasey laurey: "i just wanted to give back and i thought it'd be a good thing to do after high school.

I'm excited to go to basic actually."

Aric brown: "i'm just excited to be a part of what's going on, we're kind of the first to know, so that's pretty exciting."

The future soldiers recognized at tonight's dinner includedarmy recruits from both the horseheads