Tuesday Catchings

Had to share.

"i would say the biggest thing is dreaming big."

Tamika catchings knows a little something about big dreams"i had a dream and i had a goal.

The most important thing at that point in time was ' one day i wanna be in the nba'the former wnba star remembers being ashamed for years because of her hearing aids.

She even threw them away once.

"every day i went to school and i was bullied and made fun of and it got to the point i just wanted to be invisible."

It wasn't until she reached the university of tennessee that former coach pat summit convinced her to embrace her differences and use them as motivation.

She now shares that message with others "strive for greatness.

When you dream big it's about believing.

It's about leaving an impact and it's about being great.

Whatever that looks like to you.

" that's what brought her to the ash center in fort wayne tuesday -- just one day after she was inducted into the women's basketball hall of famethe four time olympic gold medalist told the 70 student athletes to make time for others -- even at the peak of your success.

"the gold metals, trophies, championships and honors... those come and go.

When you leave impact and actually plant a seed into somebody.

One day one of these kids are going to be up here speaking."

Ceo caleb kimmell says it was great for students to hear from catchings.

"the fact that she's overcome adversity and she's done it with excellence and hard work,determination and core values is what we're trying to instill in our young people."

In fort wayne, bd, fox 55 news.




