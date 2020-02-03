Death Warrant - Jean-Claude Van Damme

Death Warrant Movie Trailer HD (1990) - Plot synopsis: In a violent and corrupt prison, decorated cop Louis Burke must infiltrate the jail to find answers to a number of inside murders.

What he finds is a struggle of life and death tied in to his own past.

Director: Deran Sarafian Writer: David S.

Goyer Stars: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume, Cynthia Gibb Genre: Action, Drama