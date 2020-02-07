DROWNING RESCUE

Global  

Man saves man from drowning in lake Springfield
((ty))a young father says he owes his life to a stranger... late sunday he was rescued from a submerged truck in lake springfield.today the two reunited for the first time since the accident.raquel martin has the story.

Dave booker- chatham"couldn't get the windows to roll down couldn't get them to do anything and so i though it was over there"david booker feared his life was over after his pickup truck landed upside down in the springfield lake.

The father of three was driving to work when his brakes suddenly gave out.dave booker- chatham"the truck was completely full of water from the back window being open and a little bit in a binde and then i heard someone pounding on the window"it was trevor clardy.the 20 year old was fishing nearby when he heard the loud crash and rushed to his aid.trevor clardy- carliville "i just hear somebody yelling i'm drowning i'm drowning and so i get out my car i go over there and i knew right then and there something was about to happen" without a second thought he jumped in the water.trevor clardy- carliville "i did not stutter i knew exactly what i had to do and i didn't care how hurt i had to get in order to save his life i was willing to go to the extreme so he could live"trevor says he tried relentlessly to free trevor from the sinking truck.

Dave booker- chatham"i still didnt think he'd get me out i didnt' think he was going to be able to break the windshield"trevor clardy- carliville "probably about the third punch i finally got the windshield to crack and then the fourth punch i punched a whole thorugh the windsheild" after he pulled dave to safety ..

They were transported to the hospital..both walked away with just cuts and bruises.

Trevor clardy- carliville "i'm just really grateful that he wasn't hurt.days later, a reunion.

Dave says trevor may be a stranger but his sacrifice gave him a second chance at life... dave booker- chatham"i've got a 6 month daughter glad to be there for her"and for that he owes him everythingdave booker- chatham "just kind of taught me to slow down a little bit and live everyday like it can be your last" ((ty)) trevor says he doesn't want to be called a hero but dave says that is exactly what he is.

That's why this sunday dave will be attending trevors baptism to share some kind words.thanks raquel.



