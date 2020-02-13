Victims Family Reacts to Johnson's Stay of Execution

"phone rings..."((bob)) a phone rings -- the message -- ledell lee had been executed by lethal injection.

Moments later -- solomon graves from a-d-c made the announcement to the media.

And tonight -- we are getting a better picture to what transpired last night behind the prison walls.

According to arkansas department of correction -- lee was moved from his cell and preparations for his execution began at 11:21.

At 11:44 -- we are told when they asked lee if he had any last words -- he was silent.

A minute later -- the execution process began.

At 11:56 lee was pronounced dead.

((bob))stacey johnson was also scheduled to die last night -- but his stay of execution was not appealed.

He is convicted of killing carol heath in dequeen in 19-93.

Her two young children were in the home when she was killed.

Kark 4's mitch mccoy went back to the scene of the crime with the victim's son --- to get his reaction to the court's decision.

The small town of dequeen rocked more than two cas gowith a a brutal murder of a mother of two..24 hours ago that nightmare all over again when stacey johnson's stay of execution was granted nats/nature and kids playing in de queen, arkansas- ((johnathan erickson, victim's son))"i spent the firtw and a lf life here," there is a road-with a past.((mitch mccoy, reporter))"so the last time you were on this stet ((johnathan erickson, victim's son))"april 2, 1993."johnathan erickson's mother-carol heath-was brutally murdered in their home on vandervoort circle more than two decades ago.

((johnathan erickson, victim's son))"my mother's bedroom was around the corner here and my sister heard the sounds going on in the living room at first she just pushed me off the bed in between the wall and the bed."

Authorities charged stacey johnson he was later sentenced to death.this is the first time johnathan has been back inside the home erickson, victim's son)) that's where i first saw my mother laying on the floor.he went to the cummins unit thursday night with hope stacey johnson would be executed.

((johnathan erickson, victim's son))they came into the room and told us that his stay had been upheld and i lost all hope.he was a little more than two years old when carol died erickson, victim's son))"i have a bottle of her perfume th eyto from the apartment and i don't, i can't associate the smell with her."on most roads-there's a path- ((johnathan erickson, victim's son))"i think seeing ledell lee's go throh as night restored a little faith in our legal system."but here-there's a struggle to move forward.((johnathan erickson, victim's son))"he took something away from ba.johnathan says he wishes debra reece's family the best -- that he's praying for them... peace of course debra reece, murdered by prisoner ledell lee who was executed nearly 24 hours ago.

Reporting in dequeen, i'm mitch mccoy, back to you.