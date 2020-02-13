Mumps outbreak at PRCC

Game at 3-3.- - - - shuckers end up losing for the- second night in a row... 6-3- final - score from chattanooga.

- they drop the series 3 games to- 2.- - shaking hands after a baseball- game is always considered good- sportsmanship.- but the team at pearl river - community college... has been - instructed not to do that, in - the coming days.- first reported by the clarion - ledger, six players at- p-r-c-c... have been- diagnosed with the mumps.

- the outbreak has been contained- to just the baseball team... bu- it's- suspected four other players, - could have it as well.- p-r-c-c director of public- relations chuck abadie, tells - news 25... school - officials have reached out to - the mississippi state departmen- of- health, and believe the episode- to now be contained.- the wildcats play a 2 p-m - double-header at east - mississippi, tomorrow... and- haven't had to cancel any games- - - - thus far.

- - back to biloxi, for our w-x-x-v- play of the day... and it's - former new york - yankee jack reed, throwing out- the first pitch.- the grandfather of current- indians baseball player, jacob- collier... has- been to a few games this year,- but never honored quite like- this.

- the only home run of reed's - career came in the top of the - 22nd inning...- ending the longest recorded gam- in american league history.

- the ole miss alum was also a- part of the 1961 world series - team... - primarily as a defensive- replacement, for mickey - mantle... for - which he got the nickname,- mickey mantle's