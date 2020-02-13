RVC Softball Pitcher Perfect

Global  

RVC Softball Pitcher PerfectTori Rentschler tosses a perfect game in a doubleheader sweep of Harper.
Valley college's softball machine rolls on.

Doubleheader action today against harper.

1.

In game one... the golden eagles came out swinging... hannah long sends a ball to deep center field... the fielder has no idea where the ball is... one run scores... rock valley leads 1-0 2.

Later in the first... dakota watson pokes a ball through to left..

Another run scores... rvc scored five runs in the first 3.

On the other end... tori rentschler was flawless.

She pitches a perfect game.

The golden eagles beat harper 8-0.

They also won the second game 20-2.

Rock valley's record now is 41-2.

