5th annual boudin festival

Its something we don't have a problem eating in cajun country whether its for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

We're talking about boudin and all of it's tasty glory...... and to pay tribute to the deliciousness.....we here in acadiana put on a big festival.

That's right adam---we are in scott at the boudin festival where the west begins and the hospitality never ends.take one of acadiana's delectables coupled with our favorite type of event here which is a festival and you have the scott boudin festival.those who know the town and this fest the best say its like a family reunion.

<"we're like a big family here in scott.""this is basically like a family reunion.

If you could name it the scott boudin family reunion festival, that's what it would be."

Hundreds are gathered in the official boudin capital of the world--to celebrate one of acadiana's most popular dishes.

Rob pisani traveled from stewart florida for the festival."i knew about boudin but i had never been to the festival."folks have a chance to bite into a boudin link or ball--from their hometown favorite boudin places like billy's, the best stop, and don's to name a few."you can't beat the pepper jack boudin balls from billy's, they are pretty darn good."in its fifth year mayor purvis morrison says the festival is self- financed."he city doesn't put a nickel in.

At the end of the day when the profits comes in, the festival goes back in gives money to the nonprofits."

When asked what's special about this festival.

Scott resident ethel young says its the love."people here have nothing but love, if you're down, if you need help with anything.

Come to scott we've got plenty of love to give you.""we've only been here 4 hours and i can feel the love."> right now keith frank and the soileau zydeco band is up.

They'll be up until 12-30 am--so if you're sitting at home watching you stil have time to get here and enjoy family night.

The festival continues tomorrow, entry is only five dollars.