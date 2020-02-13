Global  

Giving Back: C-U at Home

Tony Comtois, Housing and Outreach Coordinator and Rob Dalhaus III, Managing Director with C-U at home join the Morning Show to discuss how you can give back through their or organization.
C-u at hometony comtois, housing and outreach coordinatorrob dalhaus iii, managing directoran extremely negative stereotype still is present when thinking of someone in a aomelessa situation.

We are working to break that stereotype and provide services for our ariends without an address.an the last 13 months, our community has lost 95 shelter beds.

Our ministry is seeking to raise awareness and advocate for the homeless population.

Also, as funding for the aost vulnerablea homeless continues to decrease at a state and federal level, we want the community to be aware of the continued need for providing services to these friends without an address.what are the main pieces of c-u at home and how can volunteers get involved?

C-u at home has five main pieces to the ministry: the phoenix daytime drop-in center, transportation ministry, transitional housing, education and advocacy and street outreach.

Volunteers or our ariends with an addressa for each section of the ministry.how has the addition of the phoenix day-time drop-in center increased your capacity for volunteers and what is its main purpose?the phoenix has provided our ministry an opportunity for folks to sit side-by-side with our friends without an address and begin to develop real relationships with them.

It is open tuesday-friday 12:00pm-5:00pm and volunteers are needed for all twenty hours during the week.date and time of volunteer opportunity: the phoenix daytime drop-in center: tuesday-friday 12:00pm- 5:00pmtransportation ministry: on an as needed basis.

Contact tony comtois for more informationtransitional housing: case managers, spiritual advisors, and members of the recovery community are all volunteers.

Times can vary depending on availability.

Contact the phoenix at (217)819-4569 or email kj (phoenix coordinator) at [email protected] for more information.contact



