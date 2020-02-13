Sports Sunday April 23rd

A trip to the second round of the stanley cup playoffs.

We head to boston.... .

Bruins facing off against the senators...ottawa looking to clinch the series with a win.

Bruins on an early power play finding drew stafford for the goal.one to nothing boston.

Second period senators on a power play erick karlsson puts it near the net and bobby ryan tips it in....this game tied at one.

In overtime derick brassard feeds clarke macarthur three to two ottawa wins and will now move on the take on the new york in the second round of the playoffs "in overtime the message was clear, we are not going to play on our heels.

We did not work all year just to sit back and hope things turn our way.

We wanted to be aggressive like we normally are and then we were really aggressive in the overtime.

I thought we played great in the overtime and instead of being scared to lose we were hungry to win" we head north of the border.

Toronto facing off against washington.

Scoreless in the third before tonronto breaks the seal..auston matthews gets the friendly bounce...leafs up one.

Later in the third the capitals would respond.

Marcus johansson gets the puck and somehow sneaks it past the toronto goaltender.

We are headed to overtime.

In oh tee john carlson takes a shot..please may i have another johansson gets the game winner.

Two to one capitals win it and go on to face the pittsburgh penguins -- in other hockey headlines -- the twelve-u alaska selects won the minnesota meltdown tournament.goal ie kaylee norman posting a shoutout nearly every game the played in.

-- alaska had three select teams in minnesota .two girls and one boys team.

In all.a-k selects says players from 17 different competitive teams are chosen to play.

-- all with the main goal of promoting alaska youth hockey.

It's time to bust out the bats...c-i-c softball season getting under way.

East winning four out the past 5 state titles, but south showing no signs of slowing down after last years state championship -- eagle river's molly estes getting the walk off double to beat the thunderbirds --the wolves would go on to take bartlett thirteen to three.

-- fifteen to two south beating bartlett ...jenevia wita..

Hitting a home run... -- south also defeating service 10-1...danny desrlais three r-b-i's ....pitching a complete game three hitter.

It's a sport some people don't even know exists in alaska...equestri an..but in just four years alaskan kari hancock has done a lot to change that.

Finishing her collegiate equesterian career at texas christian university recently.

Her resume includes most outstanding player at the big 12 championship.tw o time first team all american.t- c-u's female scholar athlete of the year..big 12 equestrian scholar athlete of the year.

All while receiving a honors degree in biochemistry and minor in biology.

She will be attending u-c- davis for veterinary medicine in august when we come back...the cities top mixologist battle it out