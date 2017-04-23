Sunday Sports April 23rd, 2017

Cal state baseball facing a sweep against the pitchfork guys.... arizona state sundevils.... roadrunners got after it today in tempe.... runners avoid the sweep at az state won this afternoon 8- 6... andrew penner and malik jones both went 3 for 5... jones drove in three runs....... csub will play at uc santa barbara on tuesday afternoon at 3pm..... nick: short track racing 101, in thunder valley this weekend with today's food city 500 at bristol motor speedway.... was washed out... postponed to tomorrow, with the green flag dropping a little after 10am... qualifying was also canceled on friday and the lineup was set due top owner points, putting kyle larson on the pole and chase elliott starting second.

This is the first cup race impacted by weather this year..... nick: in case you missed the youngsters last night at 11:20 i wanted to show them again because middle school and junior high kids really don't get their props.... the bakersfield city school district track meet took place over at bc... and these kidos were doing their thing..... some youngsters not camera shy soming me some love this morning.... eagles breaking through the tape... representing..

Black and yellow..

Black yellow... sequoia alasia liggons youth 400 meter run... thorner thunder-bolts winning right here young lady was flying through the tape... boys 4x1... holla at ya boy noah chavez running anchor for chipman jr hs the chargers win by plenty... marvin kemp from curran comes in 2nd place.... the man in charge is very humble and grounded about how all this comes together year in and year out..... "this is not a one man show by all means this is strictly the community and staff members volunteers who come help us because they want to see kids do well this is also a way of keeping kids out of trouble an event like this will inspire them to do well."

Next middle school track meet is the kern country track and field meet at liberty hs may 6th.... that's in two weeks.... nick: to the windy city bulls hosting the celtics.... the c's trying to tie the series after dropping the first two at home.... but won game three at chicago... isiah thomas and micahel carter- williams talking about what street tacos place they like better.... i guess that upset thomas... because he went bezerk tonight... bump and the bucket.... he lead boston with 33 pts.... ... reacts from the postgame press conference..... thomas just lost his baby sister last saturday in a car crash in tacoma addressed the media.... "mentally and emotionally i'm not here.

So, i just feed off what the guys give me.

They give me a lot of confidence so i can't do without those guys.

They believe in me and being here is what makes me i guess sane and makes me feel somewhat normal, i mean through this tough time."

Series shifts back to boston on wednesday.... the home team is now 0-4 in this series.... first time that's happened in a series since 2004-2005..... nick: okc triple double man russell westbrook trailing james harden and the rockets 2-1... rockets leading 108-104 late... westbrook from the logo for triple... bottoms up... down one now.... have to foul to stop the clock.... but then they give up the and one to nae nae... he was 12-12 from the field for 28 pts...and 10 boards off the bench.... kristin: a