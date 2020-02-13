Jazz beat Clippers in game 3 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMVT CBS 11 - Published Jazz beat Clippers in game 3 Jazz beat Clippers in game 3 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jazz beat Clippers in game 3 2 2 2 he's back! 2 the announcement coming about a half hour before tip off tonight that jazz big man rudy gobert would make his return after hyperextending his knee in game one of the jazz - clippers series.... 2 2 gobert makes his return to the lineup as his jazz host the clippers without blake griffin in game four on sunday... 2 2nd quarter, game tied at 47... 2 chris paul blows by joe johnson off the dribble, and hits the high arching floater.... 2 clippers up two under a minute left in the 2nd, jazz up two... 2 joe ingles on the drive off the screen, finds gobert for the up and under lay in... 2 gobert - 15 pts, 13 reb, jazz up four... 2 3rd quarter, game tied at 61... 2 paul with the ball, drives baseline, stops and hits the turn around jumper.... 2 clippers up two... 2 later in the 3rd, jazz down four... 2 watch the ball movement by utah... 2 rodney hood kicks it to gobert... 2 gobert sends it over to dante exum who feeds joe johnson for the corner three.... 2 jazz down one... 2 under two minutes left in the 3rd, clippers up three... 2 paul with the ball on the wing, fires it over to jamal crawford and he drains the three... 2 crawford- 25 pts, 2 ast, clippers up four 2 4th quarter, jazz down two 2 joe johnson works into the lane, and hits the floater... 2 game tied at 87 2 later in the 4th, jazz down one 2 johnson rolls off the double screen, gets into the lane, and knocks down the jumper... 2 jazz up one... 2 little over a minute left in the 4th, jazz up 5... 2 johnson works into the lane, kicks it out to ingles who drills the three.... 2 jazz go on to win 105-98 2 utah's first playoff win at home since 2010 2 series tied at 2 2 joe johnson - 28 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb 2 chris paul- 27 pts, 12 ast, 9 reb 2





