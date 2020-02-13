Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jazz beat Clippers in game 3

Jazz beat Clippers in game 3

Video Credit: KMVT CBS 11 - Published < > Embed
Jazz beat Clippers in game 3Jazz beat Clippers in game 3
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jazz beat Clippers in game 3

2 2 2 he's back!

2 the announcement coming about a half hour before tip off tonight that jazz big man rudy gobert would make his return after hyperextending his knee in game one of the jazz - clippers series.... 2 2 gobert makes his return to the lineup as his jazz host the clippers without blake griffin in game four on sunday... 2 2nd quarter, game tied at 47... 2 chris paul blows by joe johnson off the dribble, and hits the high arching floater.... 2 clippers up two under a minute left in the 2nd, jazz up two... 2 joe ingles on the drive off the screen, finds gobert for the up and under lay in... 2 gobert - 15 pts, 13 reb, jazz up four... 2 3rd quarter, game tied at 61... 2 paul with the ball, drives baseline, stops and hits the turn around jumper.... 2 clippers up two... 2 later in the 3rd, jazz down four... 2 watch the ball movement by utah... 2 rodney hood kicks it to gobert... 2 gobert sends it over to dante exum who feeds joe johnson for the corner three.... 2 jazz down one... 2 under two minutes left in the 3rd, clippers up three... 2 paul with the ball on the wing, fires it over to jamal crawford and he drains the three... 2 crawford- 25 pts, 2 ast, clippers up four 2 4th quarter, jazz down two 2 joe johnson works into the lane, and hits the floater... 2 game tied at 87 2 later in the 4th, jazz down one 2 johnson rolls off the double screen, gets into the lane, and knocks down the jumper... 2 jazz up one... 2 little over a minute left in the 4th, jazz up 5... 2 johnson works into the lane, kicks it out to ingles who drills the three.... 2 jazz go on to win 105-98 2 utah's first playoff win at home since 2010 2 series tied at 2 2 joe johnson - 28 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb 2 chris paul- 27 pts, 12 ast, 9 reb 2




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WesJenkins3

Wes Jenkins @Todd_Pierce04 @AndrewDBailey He was a vital part of the jazz beating the clippers in 17, and OKC in 18. They've lo… https://t.co/4zsrDlPzmN 2 days ago

Raymundg15

Raymund ∞ @EdwardTemblador @TheLonzoEra u named a lot of western teams who they dont have to play, but they gave lakers worst… https://t.co/E0JCQFOah8 2 days ago

JaMorantEra

BraBra🦕 I don’t think they’re underachieving as a team, they’re 2.5 games behind the Clippers and got cheesed by the two be… https://t.co/uRHd9woO55 3 days ago

josepintoj

José The Los Angeles Clippers, NBA Champions, are now 37-18. Half a game ahead of the Jazz for 4th place. After losing b… https://t.co/4VZk4LmwiT 3 days ago

Bran_son17

Branson @JLOVE324 @PierceBrooksby5 Jazz can’t beat the lakers, clippers, bucks or rockets in a 7 game series in the playoffs 3 days ago

bubblegum_tick

You True .. but I watched the clippers vs Sixers 2 nights ago and I watched highlights of the lakers vs jazz game this… https://t.co/Grh4QRSAQC 4 days ago

Ahsan2_0

Ahsan Aziz @ColemanAaron @BillSimmons Y’all thought we wouldn’t beat the jazz last year or the year before either. No one thou… https://t.co/nG4UW8a9Yj 4 days ago

b_marderosian

Brian Marderosian RT @AdamHimmelsbach: When Hayward’s Jazz played the Clippers in the ‘17 playoffs, Kobe called and texted him and laid out how to beat them.… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jazz lose to Clippers in Game 2, 99-91 [Video]Jazz lose to Clippers in Game 2, 99-91

Series tied at 1

Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake CityPublished

Jazz lose Game 2 to Clippers [Video]Jazz lose Game 2 to Clippers

Jazz lose Game 2 to Clippers

Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake CityPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.