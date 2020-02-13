Jazz beat Clippers to even series

Miss -- rebound and jams it down all the talk before game 4 was about whether or not rudy gobert would play... he was upgraded to questionable today... utah needed a win tonight... crowd goes nuts when gobert announced as a starter -- gobert makes and impact right away -- off the miss -- rebound and jams it down -- the place goes crazy -- gordon hayward tried to play through food poisoning -- this was his only basket of the game -- a 3 -- played just 9 minutes before leaving for good -- derrick favors really stepped up in the first half -- jams home the feed from joe ingles -- but jamal crawford went nuts in the first half -- scored 15 points, clippers up by 5 -- deandre jordan trying to make up for the loss of blake griffin -- big time jam but favors helping keep the jazz in it...after a bad game in game 3... -- then gobert finishes the half off strong with the jam -- 15 pts...13 rb's... jazz take a 3- point lead into the break, 55-52 -- but jamal crawrord went off for 25 points -- then when chris paul, who almost had a triple double with 27, 9 and 12 assists hits the 3 -- clippers up by 7 -- but the jazz turn it on in the 4th -- joe johnson just takes over -- scores 11 straight points at one point -- finishes with 28 points -- runner, then a long 3 ball - then another floater -- gives the jazz the lead -- and they put it away with the 3- ball -- joe ingles, who had 11 assists hits a huge 3 -- then rodney hood with the dagger 3 -- he had 18 -- jazz win dana greene joins us now live from the vivint smart home arena... and dana... arena... and dana... 00-06 38-44 1:18-1:24 hood: it was a team effort -- everybody contributed, from joe johnson to derrick favors - what a win by our guys with hayward out -- it was a huge win diaw: with our all star out, gordon hayward, we needed somebody else to step in and joe johnson did that.

He looked the all star that he was -- great effort and a much needed win ingles: everybody was great tonight.

When gordon went down, we really needed to come together to get this win, and that's just what we did -- can't believe food poisoning has hit us now, but we'll deal with it hood: now we have to go to la and try to get another win so the jazz are now tied up at 2 games a piece.

Hopefully hayward will recover from his bout with food poisoning in time to get 100 percent ready for game 5 tuesday.

He actually left the building tonight and watched the end of the game from home.

But what a night.

We'll have much more coming up on real sports live.

Live at vivint dana greene good 4 utah sports.

Live from vivint smart