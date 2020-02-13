Global  

Volunteers give money, time to help Trinity House

One shovel at a time, a group of volunteers from Albuquerque is getting involved by building a garden.

And they are to get started.

Trinity House is a small non-profit.

The organization Albuquerque Involved works to support them and other group's volunteer work and donations.

This year, the group donated $2,186.78 to Trinity House.
