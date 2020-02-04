Season Pass 04/23/17 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KLST - Published Season Pass 04/23/17 It's the final week of games that Mayer Field will see for the year. Well, as far as the regular season is concerned. Angelo St. Softball has earned itself at least a share of the conference title for that season. We'll show you how it all went down. Rams baseball was out in Portales against Eastern New Mexico. We'll let you know how all that went. Then, we look at the high school sports and reveal our player of the week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Season Pass 04/23/17 Final week of games that mayer field will see for the year. Well, as far as the regular season is concerned. Angelo state softball has earned itself at least a share of the conference title for that season. And we'll show you how it all went down. Rams baseball was out in portales against eastern new mexico. We'll let you know how all that went. Then, we look at the high school sports and reveal our player of the week. Now, sit back and relax cuz it's time for season pass.">> <<announcer: "from klst studios, this is your klst season pass. Here's your host, andrew nepsund." >> ((andrew)) the season is nearing it's end for the rambelles of sotball. So, without further adu, let's see where they were in the initial regional rankings that came out on wednesday. Obviously, when you're the number one team in the nation, you're also going to be the top team in your own region. Right behind them is west texas a and m. ((andrew)) continuing on, plenty of lone star conference teams in the mix. Five of the eight teams that would make the field if the season ended today are from the lsc. ((andrew)) so now the belles know where they sit in these rankings that actually matters. Now comes the tough job of tyring to stay on top. First up was a doubleheader with st. Edward's. 1...bottom 2nd no score courtney barnhill home run 1-0 asu 2...top 3rd brandy marlett gets this strikeout which gives her the school's single season strikeout which gives her the school's single season strikeout record with 222 strikeouts. 3...bottom third bases loaded taegan kirk hits a sharp grounder short they can't make the play madison greenwell scores to make it 2-0. Asu wins 5-1 ((andrew)) game one stats, brandy marlett, courtney barnhill, alexis evans ((andrew)) kenedy urbany on thje mound...she had quite the day...here's three to portales, new mexico. Last time pinales, elias aguirre the first game of the double dip. In the michael urquidi as the rams took a 2-1 lead in the top of the as the rams took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 7th inning. But in the bottom of the frame, hauser, mitch henshaw ((andrew)) today's finale was a weird and long one hauser, mitch henshaw ((andrew)) today's finale was a weird and long one it 5-0. Rams get win number 30 of the season by a final of 10-1. ((andrew)) st. Mary's stats, blake barr, zach fleet, nick novak ((andrew)) then it was a road trip outside the state to portales, new mexico. Last time these two met at foster, the rams were able to take to saturday and game 2 of the series. 1...senior kenedy cuts into the lead with a solo homerun. Belles lead, 2-1. 3...later in the inning, runner on 3rd, 2 outs. Brandy marlett gets the strikeout to end runner on 3rd, 2 outs. Brandy marlett gets the strikeout to end the inning. One of her 12 ks in the game. 4...bot 2nd, runner on 3rd, 1 out. Brooke mangold and the belles put on the squeeze and it works. Danae bina slides home safely to make it 3-1 asu. Belles win the series opener, 7-2. ((andrew)) game one stats, brandy marlett, kenedy urbany now just one hr short of tieing the all-time hr mark set by kacie easley, madison greenwell. ((andrew)) to saturday and game 2 of the series. 1...senior kenedy urbany on thje mound...she had quite the day...here's three of her 10 strike outs 2...belles do some work in the bottom of the 2nd...taegan kirk leads it off with a double to left 3...2 walks and 2 strike outs later...bases loaded for asu...madison greenwell hits it to left-center...taegan kirk and alexis evans score...danae bina out at home...1-0 asu rambelles win 6-1. ((andrew)) ((andrew)) game two stats, kenedy urbany, madison greenwell, taegan kirk ((andrew)) brandy marlett on the mound for the series finale. More on her a little bit later. 1...bot 3rd, no score, 2 on, 2 out. Taegan kirk up the middle. Here comes bailey wallace and she scores as the throw home is wide. Asu up 1-0. 2...next batter: alexis evans. Deep to center and it's a 3-run homerun. 4-0 asu. 3...after a danae bina double, it's karina rocha. Absolute no- doubter that not only cleared the outfield fence but the one behind it! 6-0 asu. 4...now to brandy marlett, a complete game, two-hit shutout. She struck out 17 in the process. And the belles sweep commerce, 7-0. ((andrew)) game three stats, brandy marlett, alexis evans, karina rocha ((andrew)) lsc softball standings ((andrew)) lsc softball standings continued ((andrew)) when we come back angelo state baseball looked to stay within striking distance of the top spot in the lone star conference. But eastern new mexico stood in the way. Results and more from the rams' series in portales when we come back. << regional play aginst the heartland as st. Mary's came in to foster field to start off the week. Blake barr got the start. 1...bot 1st, no score, runner on 3rd for tyler coolbaugh. Hits a line drive to right to score the first run. 2...same inning, rams up 2-0, 2 on 2 out. Nick novak with the single up the middle. One of six singles hit by the rams in the first inning. Would be good for a 4-0 lead. 3...bot 3rd same score, it's another single. This one by zach fleet. Scores jay gonzalez to make it 5-0. Rams get win number 30 of the season by a final of 10-1. ((andrew)) st. Mary's stats, blake barr, zach fleet, nick novak ((andrew)) then it was a road trip outside the state to portales, new mexico. Last time these two met at foster, the rams were able to take three of four. And after dropping the first game, that's the best they could hope for. As they also fell further behind texas a and m kingsville in the the first game, that's the best they could hope for. As they also fell further behind texas a and m kingsville in the conference standings. ((andrew)) game one stats, matt shannon, steven pinales, elias aguirre ((andrew)) ((andrew)) ryan smith got the start and the win in the first game of the double dip. In the following game it was scoreless until the 6th inning before double dip. In the following game it was scoreless until the 6th inning before the rams put up a 3- spot. ((andrew)) game two stats, ryan smith, steven pinales, michael urquidi ((andrew)) game three stats, jake matthys, joe hauser, mitch henshaw ((andrew)) today's finale was a weird and long one as the rams took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 7th inning. But in the bottom of the frame, error after error and the greyhounds took advantage putting up a 7-spot and the teams split the four-game set. ((andrew)) game four stats, blake barr, jacob boston, jay gonzales ((andrew)) lsc baseball standings ((andrew)) lsc baseball standings continued ((andrew)) lsc baseball standings continued ((andrew)) football is back and the rams show us what they got. When we come back we give you a taste of this year's version of the blue and gold spring game. Ladies and gents as will wagner and the boys put on the colors of blue and gold and to play this year's version of the spring game. It was a decent turnout on the angelo state campus for the late saturday morning affair. As far as the scoring goes, the defense bested the offense by 10 points. But as we all know by now, that's the furthest thing from the mind of the players and coaches in the spring. It's all about getting better for the season which is just a few months away. And for the most part the guys liked what they saw out on the turf on both sides of the ball. <<will wagner: "proud of our offense with what they've done this spring, coming off the season that we had. They've really picked it up and made great improvements. Our defense is probably the fastest that we've ever had." Lawson ayo/freshman wr: "we've definitely picked it up since last fall. You know, not ending where we wanted to last year. We had to change it around. And i feel like we've don that." Justin jackson/soph linebacker: "when we make a play, everybody gets hyped. Everybody gets happy. Everybody wants to see everybody succeed. So it's very cool to see one of your players succeed and make a great play.">> ((andrew)) now to high school football, kyle atwood is on the move after five seasons as the head coach of the grape creek eagles. According to multiple reports, alice isd will recommend atwood to be their next head football coach and athletic director. Atwood led grape creek to their first two playoff seasons in school history in 2014 and 2016. He previously was an assistant coach at alice under brent davis before following him to central. ((andrew)) you could argue matt brewer was one of--if not--the best swimmer to ever grace central. His career at central was incredible, he earned a trip to state and won a bronze medal for his performance in the 50 free. And now thanks to his incredible high school career, this water monster has earned a scholarship at the division 1 level. Brewer is off to texas christian university otherwise known as tcu. As you can imagine, brewer is fired up to be a horned frog. And thanked all those that helped him throughout the years to get to this point. <<matt brewer: "blessed beyond words to describe the support i've received over my high school career is just insane. You know, in life you don't get anywhere by just your own merit. There's always people behind you backing you up. And i mean, that's what got me here today. It just feels like a dream to me. I couldn't think of any better outcome. It's something out of a fairy tale.">> ((andrew)) central baseball remains on top of their district as there's just four more games to go. Two of those four came against harker heights. Here's the game that was in town. 1...1st no score....harker heights ground out to short but central can't make the play at first as he's called safe run scores 1-0 2...bottom 1st same score nixon brannon flies out to right field....daniel madrid tags up to score from third all tied up at 1. 3...bottom 2nd runner on third for the cats....pitch gets away from harker heights' catcher....avery whitehead scores bobcats up 2-1 central wins 6-2 and clinch themselves a spot in the postseason. ((andrew)) with the loss to harker heights on friday, central is tied for the district lead with waco midway. Just two games remaining to play. ((andrew)) central softball kicked off its final week of the regular season with a home loss, then bounced back to beat shoemaker on the road in extra innings. ((andrew)) thanks to the lady cats winning their finale, they now must play a game against copperas cove to determine who gets the 3 and 4 seeds for the playoffs out of district 8-6a. ((andrew)) the wall lady hawks and the tlca lady eagles played each other 1...bottom first lady hawks up 1-0.....rylee morales drives one deep to the gap in left center.... 2...later in the inning....mikaela de la garza draws the bases loaded walk....ashley dusek trots in to give the lady hawks a four nothing lead..... the lady hawks win it 22-0 over the layd eagles. ((andrew)) lake view hosting lubbock monterey vernon hart earning the start for the chiefs today 1...found himself in some trouble early on...bases loaded for monterey...jalen benton hits into fielders choice to short...will segrist scores to make it 1-0 2...bottom first...michael jordan up with a runner on...xzavien rodriguez strikes him out swining (jordan lost his bat in the process) 3...now top 2nd...hart shuts down the plainsmen with this strike out to end the top half of the inning lake view loses, 5-1. ((andrew)) coming klst. Time to reveal our player of the week. Of course the winner is going to come from top- ranked angelo state softball. But the question is who? There were so many deserving candidates. It's brandy marlett. The junior pitcher just kept on rolling through the competition as she won all three of her starts. In her 21 innings on the bump, marlett allowed just three earned runs, gave up 3 walks, and struck out 37. For all you statheads out there, that's a 12 to 1 strikeout to walk ratio. Thanks in part to her lights-out pitching, the belles earned at least a share of the lone star conference regular season title. <<announcer man: "the klst player of the week is sponsored by steve white insurance." >> ((andrew))



