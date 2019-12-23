Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Athlete of the Week Stephen Brown

Athlete of the Week Stephen Brown

Video Credit: KETK - Published < > Embed
Athlete of the Week Stephen BrownAthlete of the Week Stephen Brown
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Athlete of the Week Stephen Brown

Mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine, athlete of the week.

Tonight, we are honoring a student- athlete from john tyler.

Doctor jon-michael cline came to our studio to give the award to stephen brown.

Stephen runs track for cujo.

He runs the 800, and he won at teh dallas roosevelt hayes relays, and came in second in lufkin.

His personal best in the 800 is 2 minutes.

He does volunteer work at discovery science place in tyler, and he attends church at new day community.

Congratulations to stephen...our christus trinity mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine athlete of the week.

Want to nominate someone you know for athlete of the week?

It's as easy as logging onto our website... east-texas-matters-dot -com.

Clicking on the sports link, finding the "athlete of the week" link on the right hand side...then fill out the quick form with their information using




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Subway Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Stephen Schaefer [Video]Subway Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Stephen Schaefer

Stephen Schaefer is an all-around basketball player and a big reason why Chico HS is riding a five-game win streak.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.