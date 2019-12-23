Athlete of the Week Stephen Brown

Mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine, athlete of the week.

Tonight, we are honoring a student- athlete from john tyler.

Doctor jon-michael cline came to our studio to give the award to stephen brown.

Stephen runs track for cujo.

He runs the 800, and he won at teh dallas roosevelt hayes relays, and came in second in lufkin.

His personal best in the 800 is 2 minutes.

He does volunteer work at discovery science place in tyler, and he attends church at new day community.

Congratulations to stephen...our christus trinity mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine athlete of the week.

