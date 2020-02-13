Braggin' Rights All-Star Game

Spring sports may be in full swing but high school basketball isn't done yet.

More all-star games ... this time over at danville area community college for the seventh annual old national bank battle for the border classic.

It's illinois taking on indiana ... in the boys game --- in the first quarter ... indiana leading 6-nothing ... hoopeston area's trey layden gets the layup to put illinois on the board.--- later ... bismarck-henning's colton story getting a basket of his own.

Indiana still leading 8-6.

--- couple of baskets later ... mahomet-seymour's bradley hamilton finds westville's brady crain under the hoop to make it 18-14 indiana.--- then it's rantoul's kevin williams for another two for the illinois all-stars.--- and here's a play by st.joseph- ogden's brandon trimble ... a put back as the clock runs out to make it 21-18 indiana after the first.

Trimble finished with 16.

Illinois snags the braggin' rights.

63-48 the final.

Girls all-star basketball also taking the court.--- in the fourth quarter ... illinois all-stars trailing 44-39 ... danville's megan burtan with the fade away to make it a 3-point game.--- later ... indiana leading 51-43 ... hume shiloh's shayne smith with the three.

But that'll do.

Indiana all-stars get the win.

51-46 the final.