a 2020 presidential candidate makes a stop in chattanooga.

Hundreds of people showed up at the bessie smith cultural center for mike bloomberg's rally.

News 12's robyn estabrook has our top local story.

Mike bloomberg signs line the sidewalk outside of the bessie smith cultural center.

People lined up to attend his rally.

Outside there was a few protestors and then inside woman had to be escorted off the stage before bloomberg appeared.

People attending were glad he came to chattanooga.

Doug baxter/ chattanooga "i have no idea why he would come to a little town like chattanooga, but he is this close, i am going to come and see what the man has to say."

"you don't see many chattanooga presidential candidates in chattanooga, i am told, thank you for coming to chattanooga, thank you."

He plans to go to all 50 states.

"if you want to unite this country, you might as well reunite all of the country."

He believes he has the experience to become the next president.

"i am running to defeat donald trump and i am running to restore honor in our government."

Bloomberg was impressed with the turnout.

"the room that we had the speech in was packed, the overflow room was packed, and there were a few hundred people standing outside in the rain when i went out to address them before i came on stage, if that is any indication, we have momentum and what we've got to do is build on that."

Some voters say they are open minded when it comes to who is the democratic candidate.

"i am glad we have such a great slate to choose from.

Don't matter who is our nominee.

I am going to vote blue.

I don't care who it is."

After chattanooga, bloomberg's next stop is nashville.

In chattanooga, robyn estabrook, news 12 now.

