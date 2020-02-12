St. George man behind bars charged with kidnapping

Anything about the murder.

There are no motives or suspects and desperate for help.

>>> police say a quick acting teen helped make things happen.

We spoke to the police in st.

George.

>>reportr: behind me is the house were the daughter of a victim called police.

>> notified us that she had been hearing screaming and sounds in the house that concerned her.

>>reporter: the girls mom's boyfriend woke her up demanding her car keys and cell phone.

>> officers on scene took several different angles to locate the vehicle and determine if the girls mother was okay or what her status was.

>>reporter: they found them thanks to the teens call.

>> we were able to track down the vehicle as they traveled through the valley area.

No one sustained any injuries.

We did follow up investigation.

Nelson is being held on a crash only bond.

>> i couldn't image being the teen there and knowing your moms not there.

I believe she did a great job.

>>reporter: kenneth nelson is in custody and faces numerous charges including