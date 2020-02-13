Danville's Pearl excited to 'stay home'

Game.

((bret))illinois football's second commit in the 2018 recruiting class will play for his home state.danville rising junior julian pearl verbally committed to play for illini head coach lovie smith during a recent visit.the six-foot- seven, 250 pounder plays tight end and defensive line for the vikings but is projected to play offensive tackle for the illini.pearl originally committed to play for northrn illinois earlier this year but decided to switch to what he calls his dream school.

Julian pearl:"i'm feeling good.

It's exciting knowing that i get to play for my home team, the illini, and build up the community.

I met with lovie smith and we talked and he told me about how he's recruiting illinois players to rebuild the team back up to a prestigious team and his plan sounded really nice and i'm glad he chose for me to be a part of it."the other 2018 recruit is peoria high quarterback coran