Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's

Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City - Published < > Embed
Papa Murphy'sPapa Murphy's
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Papa Murphy's

>> pizza loves out there, today is your day, it's 4-25, brad is here from papa murphies, why is today to special.

>> we're all about bringing families together over food, people, love, our slogan is love at 4:25, because you cook your pizzas at 425.

>> today is 4/25.

>> right, we thought it would be fun for one day only to suffer our signature pep rone' pizza normally $10 more 4.25.

>> this is the day, this only happens once a year, that is the pizza perfect for the jazz game tonight.

Is it okay if i had it for the jazz game last sunday night?

And then i have it again tonight?

>> so will is a limit on pizza you can have itself intimes a week.

>> perfect, have i not overdone my limit.

>> you still can come in tonight and then friday, game six.

>> oh, you need a pizza again friday.

>> right.

>> you have to get it today because today is that spetionz deal, that 4/25 deal.

What is your most popular, is it the pep roney.

>> today is the most popular, our cowboy is really, really popular.

And the one i will make today is becoming really popular especially around summer time.

It doesn't feel like it today but as things warm up, our thin crust herb chicken, it is popular, light, fresh.

>> your thin krurs is my favorite, i had a thin crust cowboy on sunday when i was watching the jazz game.

>> so instead of a pizza sauce it is actually a little different.

We will start with minced dpar lick and olive oil.

I will throw it on there and let you spread it out.

Have some fun with it.

>> this is fancy.

>> just go at it you want to go at it, you go at it.

>> get it in around all the edges.

>> right.

The nice thing about our thin crust trk really brings out all the flavor in the pizzas and so it really is nice.

And then it's less than $200 a slice too.

So someone like me, i could use a good lesson.

>> can the pepperoni be thin too.

>> you can do it in thin krurs as well.

>> have i that all spread out what is next.

>> fresh mozzarella.

We shred it in all of our stores every day.

We are one of the only places-- should you dump it and go from there.

>> why not.

They are not shy about the ingredients.

>> right, right.

>> we're one of the few places that uses 100 percent whole mozzarella.

Whole milk mozzarella.

>> don't you hate it when you get a piece of pizza and st just like a little bit of cheese?

>> that's the worse.

>> you want it on each bite.

So this one actually starts with fresh spinach, i will help you, we will spread it out.

>> it is really healthy.

>> so if you put spinach on pizza it makes it healthy.

Then you can have itself intimes a week.

>> get this spread out.

And then we do our white meat chicken.

>> okay.

>> put that on there.

>> this person over here gets a little extra.

>> sun dried tomatoes.

>> sprinkle those on there.

>> this is right up my alley.

>> this is a great pizza and really what brings all the flavors together is what we finish it with.

So feta cheese.

Too much feta obviously makes it, you know, makes it tough but when you sprinkle feta cheese.

>> they do say too much makes it tough.

>> right there.

>> and then you top that off.

>> we're going to put some zeste and flavorful.

This pizza you can get together on our $10 tuesday special for $10 on tuesday.

>> don't forget t is 4:25, this only happens once a year, the signature pepperoni pizza is only 4.25 today at papa murphies.

They open at 11:00.

One per customer, you can get another one for dg-- $6.

>> to feed your entir family, go to our website for all locations, say i had to brad, is he at




You Might Like


Tweets about this

_papa_murphy

Ben Murphy @RampCapitalLLC The new Beyond Brisket is looking tasty 18 minutes ago

DeezDominates

Deezus Christ Just picked up 8 heart shaped Papa Murphy’s pizzas for my bitches 39 minutes ago

ShakiraxWaka

Jessica 🕷 Papa Murphy’s or Pizza Hut https://t.co/v3q6nqbac6 1 hour ago

whoiswillo

Will O'Hargan My idea of romance is those pizzas they sell at Papa Murphy's that are shaped like hearts. 1 hour ago

dwaldron

ᴅᴀɴɪᴇʟ ✖ ᴅᴇᴡ @morninggloria Papa Murphy’s on the other hand... 1 hour ago

Sentieo

Sentieo Papa Murphy’s owner delays earnings call over an employee’s allegations https://t.co/hBTrONlSIO > color from the… https://t.co/muJGmHTK2D 1 hour ago

ChosenOfAeterna

Chosen 🇨🇦🐝🏳️‍🌈 #HIVESZN @YonkoJoker When I worked at Papa Murphy's, our red sauce was basically a garlic ranch, so I'd use that base, peppe… https://t.co/gYa0ACa9U0 2 hours ago

vanamadevi

பாரதி கண்ணம்மா...🇮🇳 ஜெய் ஶ்ரீராம் @drtvasudevan During my childhood i remember... V had a Murphy Radio..(.Valve) Still it z in our papa's house..Lof… https://t.co/LoHpX65TBD 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heartbake Pizza [Video]Heartbake Pizza

Show your family the love with Papa Murphy's heart baked pizzas!

Credit: KSEEPublished

Papa Murphy's - Pizza Giveaway [Video]Papa Murphy's - Pizza Giveaway

Papa Murphy's - Pizza Giveaway

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.