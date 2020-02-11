Papa Murphy's

>> pizza loves out there, today is your day, it's 4-25, brad is here from papa murphies, why is today to special.

>> we're all about bringing families together over food, people, love, our slogan is love at 4:25, because you cook your pizzas at 425.

>> today is 4/25.

>> right, we thought it would be fun for one day only to suffer our signature pep rone' pizza normally $10 more 4.25.

>> this is the day, this only happens once a year, that is the pizza perfect for the jazz game tonight.

Is it okay if i had it for the jazz game last sunday night?

And then i have it again tonight?

>> so will is a limit on pizza you can have itself intimes a week.

>> perfect, have i not overdone my limit.

>> you still can come in tonight and then friday, game six.

>> oh, you need a pizza again friday.

>> right.

>> you have to get it today because today is that spetionz deal, that 4/25 deal.

What is your most popular, is it the pep roney.

>> today is the most popular, our cowboy is really, really popular.

And the one i will make today is becoming really popular especially around summer time.

It doesn't feel like it today but as things warm up, our thin crust herb chicken, it is popular, light, fresh.

>> your thin krurs is my favorite, i had a thin crust cowboy on sunday when i was watching the jazz game.

>> so instead of a pizza sauce it is actually a little different.

We will start with minced dpar lick and olive oil.

I will throw it on there and let you spread it out.

Have some fun with it.

>> this is fancy.

>> just go at it you want to go at it, you go at it.

>> get it in around all the edges.

>> right.

The nice thing about our thin crust trk really brings out all the flavor in the pizzas and so it really is nice.

And then it's less than $200 a slice too.

So someone like me, i could use a good lesson.

>> can the pepperoni be thin too.

>> you can do it in thin krurs as well.

>> have i that all spread out what is next.

>> fresh mozzarella.

We shred it in all of our stores every day.

We are one of the only places-- should you dump it and go from there.

>> why not.

They are not shy about the ingredients.

>> right, right.

>> we're one of the few places that uses 100 percent whole mozzarella.

Whole milk mozzarella.

>> don't you hate it when you get a piece of pizza and st just like a little bit of cheese?

>> that's the worse.

>> you want it on each bite.

So this one actually starts with fresh spinach, i will help you, we will spread it out.

>> it is really healthy.

>> so if you put spinach on pizza it makes it healthy.

Then you can have itself intimes a week.

>> get this spread out.

And then we do our white meat chicken.

>> okay.

>> put that on there.

>> this person over here gets a little extra.

>> sun dried tomatoes.

>> sprinkle those on there.

>> this is right up my alley.

>> this is a great pizza and really what brings all the flavors together is what we finish it with.

So feta cheese.

Too much feta obviously makes it, you know, makes it tough but when you sprinkle feta cheese.

>> they do say too much makes it tough.

>> right there.

>> and then you top that off.

>> we're going to put some zeste and flavorful.

This pizza you can get together on our $10 tuesday special for $10 on tuesday.

>> don't forget t is 4:25, this only happens once a year, the signature pepperoni pizza is only 4.25 today at papa murphies.

They open at 11:00.

One per customer, you can get another one for dg-- $6.

>> to feed your entir family, go to our website for all locations, say i had to brad, is he at