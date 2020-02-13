Bridge Street: 'Option B' 4.25.17

>> sistina: after the sudden death of her husband, facebook coo sheryl sandberg never felt she would be normal again.

She joins us this morning with more.

Hello sheryl, thank you so much for joining us.

>> thank you for having me.

>> this new book option b is about building resilience and moving forward after life's setbacks and for you, it was something you were definitely forced into.

So how did you tackle it head on in a time when i'm sure you probably didn't really want to.

>> i had no choice.

Two years ago, i lost my husband dave very suddenly and i felt like i would never get through it.

The grove was like a void closing in on me and my biggest issue was my children's lives would be destroyed.

I went to a psychologist and asked him how we would get through it?

And what he told me was we are not f born with a fixed amount f resilience, it's a muscle, it's our attempt to show how much we've learned.

My husband dave was an amazing man, he gave so generously to so many, what i didn't believe at the beginning was it does get better.

I think that honors the life he led.

>> sistina: i remember reading a blog post about this option b about the story and your son and there was an event that your husband could no longer be part of.

And for somebody like me going through my own stuff i hadn't dealt with loss, but i dealt with something in a different way, and so it spoke to me, that message.

And i think this is a good little segue.

Because it isn't about just dealing with a loss of sunny.

I think many people could resonate with this and moving forward in many different situations when you talk about your life.

Is that right?

>> that's right.

A few weeks after dave died there was a father-son activity dave wasn't here to do.

And with my dear friend phil deutsche we came up with an alternative.

I said i want option a.

He said option a is not available.

Let's go with option b.

The things we need resilience for are real trauma, we all have to make the best of everyday we have and that's something i did not understand before i lost dave.

I would gives everything to go back and live one day, appreciating it the way i would if i could get one day back with dave.

But i can't.

But what i can do is try share what i've learned.

Try to help other people build resilience.

Either for hardships or just for the daily challenges they face.

>> sistina: how do you do that?

Is there anything that you've found that really helps you get through on a day-to-day basis?

>> not personalizing.

We blame ourselves, men and women but women more, we blame ourselves for things that go wrong that aren't our fault and aren't our fault.

One of the things adam told me is treat yourself with the same kind of kindness you would a friend.

What would you say to a friend who thought their life would never get better.

The other lesson is gratitude.

This is so ironic, going throuh the worst experience in my life, sadder than i was two years ago.

But i'm also grateful, i'll never make a joke about growing old once again.

My best friend turned 50 a few days ago and i called her, and i feared she would wake up with the thought, oh god i'm 50.

Dave will never wake up with that thought.

I celebrate every birthday for myself, my kids, my family, my friends because i now know that growing old is a gift.

A gift.

>> sistina: and so i guess to go along with this, what do you want the take away to be for this book for those who read it?

>> i want people to know they're not alone, all kinds of adversity brings this huge elephant in the room.

If you want to silence the room, get cancer.

We don't talk about these things and that means we leave people alone.

I want to help people acknowledge pain and most importantly i want to bring people together to support each other.

I could never have got be gotten through this alone, without mark zuckerberg, my family my friends.

We formed option b where people are coming together around adversity to help each other.

>> sistina: sheryl it was lovely to talk to you.

