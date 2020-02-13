Briana mock anchoring

Court rulings.

James:meanwhile, it's looking less likely that the federal government will shut down on saturday.the clock is ticking for congress to pass a federal spending bill by the end of the week, or face the shutdown.

President trump has now indicated he may drop his insistence that a new budget include ?funding for a wall?

Along the mexican border.the white house says the president might be willing to wait until the fall..

To revisit the issue.

And, the state department will no longer feature mister trump's florida resort on its websites.the agency has removed a page that called mar- a-lago the "winter white house".the blog post had been criticized for promoting for one of the businesses.

James:check your kitchen shelves... campbell's is recalling more than 4-thousand pounds of its chicken soup.bad labeling is the reason for the recall.

The cans in question have "homestyle healthy request chicken with whole grain pasta" labeled on them.--but that's not what's inside them.

They actually contain a type of italian-style wedding soup, with spinach and meatballs, in chicken broth.the u-s-d-a calls it a "class one" recall because of the presence of milk and other allergens.

James:the state of illinois is holding 2-point-5 billion dollars in unclaimed funds..and today, you could learn if some of that money belongs to you.

The rock island main library is hosting an i-cash event.you can stop by... and learn if is the state is holding money or property that belongs to you.

Illinois state treasurer's office representatives will be on hand from 3 this afternoon until 6 this evening.

And starting today, the city of muscatine will clean up.

Spring clean week offers residents the chance to dispose of bulky items at no charge.--that includes furniture, building materials, and appliances.collection for spring clean up will run on the same day as your regular trash collection.all items should curb no later than 5 a-m.

3 james:let's check in with meteorologist