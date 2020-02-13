President Trump Backs Down on Demand For Border Wall Money

Are making progress to avoid a government shutdown on friday- linda: president trump is apparently backing down on his demand for money to build a wall with mexico.

Nbc's tracie potts has this half--hour's update: a white house official tells nbc president trump will drop his demand for a billion dollars now to build a border wall with mexico... and deal with that during the regular budget process this fall to prevent a government shut down friday.

Spicer: "we feel very confident the government is not gonna shutdown."

Democrats oppose the wall and key republicans are skeptical.

Graham: "i'm for a wall where it makes sense but a 22- hundred mile wall doesn't make whole a lot of sense, there's not a big appetite for that."

With no down payment on the wall, president trump approaches his 100th day his weekend without a big win.

The white house is turning to plan b: healthcare - although final action is not expected this week.

Plus there is a major announcement on tax reform tomorrow.

Analysts say president trump is treating the presidency like a reality tv show.

Anaylst: "it's like ratings week, right?

And so let's throw everything at them and give them the razzle dazzle and give them a great show and maybe that'll move the poll numbers."

His approval rating: 40 percent.

A record low this early in the presidency.

That's from our nbc-wall street journal poll, which also shows the president maintaining solid support with his base.

Tp, nbc news.

