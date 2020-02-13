Global  

President Trump Backs Down on Demand For Border Wall Money

President Trump Backs Down on Demand For Border Wall MoneyPresident Trump Backs Down on Demand For Border Wall Money
President Trump Backs Down on Demand For Border Wall Money

Are making progress to avoid a government shutdown on friday- linda: president trump is apparently backing down on his demand for money to build a wall with mexico.

Nbc's tracie potts has this half--hour's update: a white house official tells nbc president trump will drop his demand for a billion dollars now to build a border wall with mexico... and deal with that during the regular budget process this fall to prevent a government shut down friday.

Spicer: "we feel very confident the government is not gonna shutdown."

Democrats oppose the wall and key republicans are skeptical.

Graham: "i'm for a wall where it makes sense but a 22- hundred mile wall doesn't make whole a lot of sense, there's not a big appetite for that."

With no down payment on the wall, president trump approaches his 100th day his weekend without a big win.

The white house is turning to plan b: healthcare - although final action is not expected this week.

Plus there is a major announcement on tax reform tomorrow.

Analysts say president trump is treating the presidency like a reality tv show.

Anaylst: "it's like ratings week, right?

And so let's throw everything at them and give them the razzle dazzle and give them a great show and maybe that'll move the poll numbers."

His approval rating: 40 percent.

A record low this early in the presidency.

That's from our nbc-wall street journal poll, which also shows the president maintaining solid support with his base.

Tp, nbc news.

Daniel: the utep women's basketball team now has a



