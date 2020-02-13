AR Executions Recap

Back-and-forth... two convicted arkansas killers have been put to death.

((jennifer)) around ten-30 last night... the state completed the first double execution in the united states since 2000.

Fox 24s dana winter -- live in the control room -- to show us how the second lethal injection almost didn't happen.

((dana)) a federal judge in little rock temporarily halted the execution of 46- year-old, marcel williams... after his attorneys questioned whether the night's earlier execution of 52- year-old, jack jones went properly.

But it was a short reprieve.

U-s district judge, kristine baker lifted her stay after about an hour... paving the way for the ten-33 p-m execution of williams. he was pronounced dead 17-minutes after the procedure began at the cummins unit in grady.

Williams' attorneys said in an emergency filing -- late last night -- that it took 45-minutes for prison staff to place an i-v into jones... possibly because of his overweight frame.

The i-v lines are placed before witnesses are allowed access to the death chamber.

Jessie turnure -- from our fox affiliate in little rock -- was on the other side of the glass when williams took his final breath.

Jessi turnure, kark (nbc little rock) - "so we actually, we thought ok this is going to happen, we're being seated again.

Let's get ready for this to happen, now.

All of us had pens and paper ready.

We sat there for quite some time, again.

We don't know, we weren't told if that's because there was a delay with putting the iv in.

Usually they are put in both arms, each iv, but this time it was only put in one arm, his right arm.

And there was one by his wrist and there was one up here."

((dana)) jones and williams are among eight inmates who were scheduled to be put to death in arkansas before the april 30 expiration of one of three drugs used in its lethal injection protocol.

Three of those inmates have been given a stay of execution by the courts.

On thursday night... arkansas is scheduled to execute 38-year-old, kenneth williams. live in studio -- dana winter -- fox 24 news.

((jennifer)) following marcel williams' execution... arkansas governor, asa hutchinson released a statement -- which reads, in part... " i reviewed this case thoroughly and determined that clemency should not be granted."

He went on to say... "this is a serious and reflective time in our state and it is important for the errickson family and all arkansans to know that in this case our laws ended in justi."

((jennifer)) a similar statement was released by the governor following the execution of jack jones.

