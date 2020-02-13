Global  

How to Stuff a Wild Bikini Movie (1965)

How to Stuff a Wild Bikini Movie (1965)

How to Stuff a Wild Bikini Movie (1965)

How to Stuff a Wild Bikini Movie trailer (1965) - Plot synopsis: Frankie, on naval-reserve duty in Tahiti, doesn't trust Dee Dee to stay faithful, so he hires Bwana, a witch doctor, to help.

Bwana conjures up a floating bikini, "stuffs" it with Cassandra, and sends her to distract advertising executive Ricky from Dee Dee.

Director: William Asher Writers: William Asher, Leo Townsend Stars: Annette Funicello, Dwayne Hickman, Brian Donlevy Genre: Comedy, Musical
